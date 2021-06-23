Driving down Cody’s main thoroughfare should be a smoother experience after a $5 million face-lift.
Gone are the orange barrels and wands, the 20-miles-per-hour speed zones, the ban on left turns and $200,000 from the state’s coffers as a bonus after the contractors hit the goal of completing all work on the roads by June 15 of this year.
Nearly two years after the project was approved and five years after the process started, Sheridan Avenue and 17th Street have been retooled and repaired, with crews from S&S Builders working to replace cracked and broken pavement and make upgrades to the sidewalk ramps that dot the intersections.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing, unlike traveling down the new pavement. From the very beginning, there were struggles even finding someone to do the work on the roughly 2.2 mile stretch. The project was initially bid in September 2019, but all the bids were rejected and the proposal itself retooled to get something more in line with what contractors wanted for their work and what the state wanted to shell out and the timelines to be hit.
“This maintenance/repair project can’t be delayed, or the roadway will continue to deteriorate to the point where it will require full reconstruction,” WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said at the time. “To date, no maintenance has been done on the street in 33-plus years.”
The corridor had initially been asphalt, said WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers, and changing the surface to concrete meant that there could be less maintenance over the years.
“We tried to do some of this work in 2001,” Beers said. “At the time the public said, ‘Not now.’ Two decades later, we had lost all the sealing on the road and we didn’t have a choice.”
The agency and S&S had to overcome several challenges to end the three-decade maintenance hiatus.
Pandemic problems
Work on the project started on March 3, 2020, a few weeks before the pandemic shut the world down. Almost immediately, S&S Builders started experiencing supply-chain issues, running low on a concrete additive called fly ash and hours for drivers to make their deliveries. Road crews were working six days per week to get caught up after that delay and problems with a prior concrete pour set things back even further. This minor delay didn’t keep the Gillette company from reaching its Phase I goal, though.
Canine Consternation
Loose dogs are a common sight in Cody. They’re less common on the job site. Yet at the end of April, project foreman Ed Epperson corralled one of man’s best friends before it could run through his fresh concrete or be hurt by the heavy machinery. The dog in question, a corgi, was later taken to the Park County Animal Shelter.
Weather woes
Road construction projects are particularly contingent on weather conditions. A bit of rain or snow can stop work for a day while crews wait for their freshly poured concrete to dry, and when the temperature drops too low, that concrete will stay in the truck instead of becoming a new sidewalk section or curb. At times, crews even employed heaters to keep the ground warm.
The Sheridan project experienced its fair share of weather delays and mishaps. Early on, snow delayed a concrete pour near the Irma. As the project resumed in the fall of 2020, it started to curl around Sheridan Avenue and crews took advantage of a dry early winter to make additional headway with the project before temperatures crashed too low for them to continue working.
The spring resumption of the work wasn’t as kind. A massive snowstorm blanketed the eastern side of the state, particularly in Cheyenne, where a new record was set in March. Some 30.8 inches of snow fell in a two-day period in Wyoming’s capital, and nearby Denver was hit with more than 27 inches of snow.
Normally, a historic blizzard that doesn’t drop so much as a single flake in Cody wouldn’t do much to make road construction headlines in the Enterprise, but plans to pour concrete on a large stretch of the Greybull Hill had to be delayed because materials’ shipments bound for Cody to make the concrete were stuck in Colorado while crews worked to clear the road of snow.
Vehicular vandals
In the fall of 2020, something changed with Cody drivers. The tourists were making their way out of the area, but work on the project near 15th and 16th streets was damaged by a series of careless drivers not paying attention to the signage warning them of the dangers that lay ahead.
Some $5,000-$10,000 worth of damage was done to freshly poured concrete at the intersection of 15th and Sheridan in early September. A driver jumped a curb near Granny’s and into the wet pavement, an unintentional mudding excursion. On the same day, a motorcycle drove through a freshly poured sidewalk ramp and WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers reported “about four sets” of footprints that were found in the same zone.
Around the corner near Beck Avenue, a driver went around a barrier and drove headlong into a hole near the Beck and 17th Street intersection. S&S refused to pull the driver out, telling them to call a tow truck.
A month after these incidents, a driver whipped around a corner at 16th and Sheridan. They crashed through a “Road Closed” sign and nearly hit a worker in a skid steer. Somehow, the vehicle managed to avoid any of the fresh concrete work in that spot, but hit a curb hard enough to catch air.
“It was going fast enough there was daylight under all four tires,” S&S project head Ed Epperson said at the time. “I thought it T-boned one of the (Denny Menholt) vehicles, it was so loud when it landed.”
The final step
On Friday, WYDOT head Luke Reiner was on hand to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together local officials, the WYDOT engineers who also worked on the project and members of S&S Builders who worked on the project.
Reiner called the project a “phenomenal example of teamwork” among his agency, S&S and the local businesses.
“The community and the businesses, they were always letting them know what was going on,” he said.
Epperson, a Cody native himself, offered praise to the community for its responsiveness to the project and understanding.
“Most everybody was good to work with,” he said. “I think it went well with the public.”
While there is some work being done on WYO 120 North and chipsealing has wrapped up along US 14-16-20 East, Beers said there’s nothing like the multi-year Sheridan Avenue project in the works.
(Rhonda Schulte, Zac Taylor and Leo Wolfson contributed to this report.)
