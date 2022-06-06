Walk down the baby formula aisle in any store and you’ll find rows of empty shelves.
Parents have been grappling with the baby formula shortage for three months and must continue to do so, as it will likely be hard to find until at least mid-July, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told Congress recently.
The amount of formula out of stock climbed to 74% nationally for the week ending May 28, according to figures from 130,000 stores followed by Datasembly. The increase comes after rates spiked 70% for the week ending May 21 from 45% the week prior. Wyoming is currently one of the less affected states at 55.1%
While the situation remains scary and frustrating for many parents, there are some things to keep in mind during this time, said Dr. Peter Sidor, a pediatrician at Big Horn Basin Children’s Clinic. The age of your baby will determine the variety of options you have.
“Everyone’s a little different,” Sidor said. “You can get away with more with older babies and less with the younger babies.”
Before you do anything, Sidor encourages contacting your pediatrician to determine what is best for your child.
“Call your doctor if you have any questions about what’s an intolerance versus a true allergy,” he said. “They’ll help you set up a personalized plan.”
Infants younger than 4 months need breast milk or infant formula. As long as your baby doesn’t have allergies you can switch them to a different infant formula. The difference between brands, or cow’s milk-based versus soy-based versus other plant-based infant formula, are negligible, Sidor said.
For babies aged 4 to 9 months, the addition of baby food will help provide some needed calories. As long as you talked to your pediatrician, Sidor recommends starting baby food at four months.
“Babies should be starting solid food, which can help reduce the need a lot,” he said. “It’s good way to add in some extra calories.”
For those aged 6 to 9 months, you can increase the amount of food and water, which consequently decreases your reliance on formula.
After 9 months, babies should mainly be eating just food. And after 12 months, barring a failure-to-thrive situation, most children should just eat food.
As long as your baby doesn’t have any allergies, Sidor recommends ignoring brand loyalty during the shortage.
“Brand-wise, there’s almost no difference – Similac or Enfamil, or any of those,” he said. “So most of those formulas for spit up there is really a negligible difference between these different kinds of store brand formulas. They might be fussy for a day or two after switching, but any available formula will be fine.”
Other options include:
• Hydrolyzed and amino acid formulas. While expensive, they are nutritionally complete and are safe to give to healthy infants. However, Sidor encourages parents to leave those formulas for parents whose babies have allergies and really need them.
“A true hydrolyzed formula or amino acid formula is for something like cow’s milk protein allergy and that’s a serious thing,” he added. “Those formulas break down the proteins to prevent the allergy.”
• Infant formula for premature babies. It is a little more calorie-dense and contains more protein than standard infant formula, but will do if it’s all you can find.
• Imported formulas including those from Europe, Canada or the United Kingdom. Be sure to read the mixing instructions, as they often have a different scoop-to-water ratio than U.S. formulas.
• Toddler formulas which are for children older than 1 year. These have more calories per ounce than infant formula and will contain less water. In an infant this will cause constipation and dehydration. It is not a long-term solution for younger babies.
• Purchased breastmilk, such as from the Mother’s Milk Bank in Billings (mothersmilkbankofmt.org).
“I wouldn’t recommend just getting milk from an unknown source because of contamination issues,” Sidor said. “That’s where the Mother’s Milk Bank comes in.”
There are several things you should not do during the shortage.
• Don’t give cow’s milk or goat’s milk to babies younger than 1 year old.
“Cow’s milk impairs iron absorption and can cause iron deficiency,” Sidor said. “Things like goat’s milk have little folate so you can get what we call megaloblastic anemia and that can be fatal.”
• Don’t dilute baby formula.
Because young babies’ kidneys can’t properly absorb water, this is extremely dangerous, Sidor said.
“The osmolality (how much water kidneys can take) in their kidneys is very specific so what you’re doing is washing out their gradient and their kidneys are not able to absorb water,” he said. “This can cause hyponatremia (blood sodium too high) or hypernatremia (blood sodium too low). We’ve seen kids die from this, so it’s a really bad idea.”
• Don’t make homemade formula.
“Unless you’re a chemist it is very hard to do,” he said. “I have a chemistry background and I would struggle to make my own formula. You’ll likely have the wrong balance of macronutrients and certainly lack important micronutrients and that is dangerous.”
While this formula shortage has been stressful for many families, Sidor says there are things you can do for your infants, just check with your pediatrician before making any significant changes.
Why not just breastfeed your baby?
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants be exclusively breastfed for about the first six months with continued breastfeeding while introducing appropriate complementary foods for one year or longer.
It’s not that simple though, says Dr. Andrea Chisholm, an OB with Cody Regional Health. “There are many personal reasons why a new mother may choose not to breastfeed or may decide to stop nursing before the American Academy of Pediatrics 12 month recommendation,” she said.
According to the CDC, 84% of women at least try to breastfeed early on, but only about 26% are still fully breastfeeding at six months.
Chisholm said reasons include:
• Low milk supply.
• Having multiple babies including twins.
• Mothers taking certain medications.
• A history of breast surgery.
• Mothers living with HIV.
• Inability to pump at a workplace that doesn’t accommodate breastfeeding mothers.
• The baby was adopted or a surrogate was used.
• Maternal choice.
“A C-section can also cause a delay in initiating lactation which can happen due to either maternal or baby reasons,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.