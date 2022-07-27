image

Preston Randolph, left, worked with freelancer Tristen Acton, right, to produce the “Moments in Park County” commercial. (Courtesy photo)

Preston Randolph, owner and producer of Cactus Productions, was awarded an Emmy on July 16 at the 36th Annual National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Gala for a commercial made for the Park County Travel Council called “Moments in Park County.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.