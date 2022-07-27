Preston Randolph, owner and producer of Cactus Productions, was awarded an Emmy on July 16 at the 36th Annual National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Gala for a commercial made for the Park County Travel Council called “Moments in Park County.”
“We were excited and surprised at the same time,” Randolph said. “I’m always confident in our work, [but] it’s just nice to be validated at times.”
The commercial attempts to capture that moment when a person’s dream of experiencing a place or traveling to a destination is finally fulfilled.
“The video starts out with someone’s eyes closed and there’s a lot of activities and nature, like it’s all in their head,” Randolph said. “They open their eyes, and they’re alone with the vastness of Park County.”
“My thought was to kind of block out all the noise, and when you open your eyes, you’re here. There’s nothing around and you can actually enjoy yourself,” Randolph added.
The trajectory of Randolph’s life has led up to this moment of winning an Emmy. He grew up enveloped in the world of films as he watched movies- with his father — everything from war films to black-and-white classics.
“I watched a lot of movies when I was a kid, [and] I always questioned how they did things,” Randolph said.
When his father started carrying a VHS camera, he picked that up too.
“I kind of took that, and I just loved being behind it and telling stories that way,” Randolph said. “Film-making has been a passion of mine since I was a child ... [and] I guess it started with my dad.”
After high school, Randolph was accepted into various film schools, but he decided to launch Cactus Productions instead.
“I started working on various projects, and it grew from there,” Randolph said.
Although this is his first Emmy, some of his previous work has been nominated for the award.
“I was pretty confident in the work we’d done, but ... we were up against some pretty big competition,” Randolph said. “But, you never know, and I’m thankful we did win.”
Randolph was sitting in his living room when his name was called out for the award.
“My wife and I just had a baby, so we stayed at home, and we live-streamed it on our TV,” Randolph said.
His video was part of a 43-episode commercial campaign that had to be completed within a few months.
Randolph believes the commercial won the award because it’s special.
“I think it’s just different,” Randolph said. “What helped us is we also had beautiful landscapes, and we were given the ability to present all of these different opportunities in Park County.”
“The goal was to show all the different recreational and historical opportunities in our county,” Randolph added. “It was all local ... we used all local people for the ads, and so it definitely is an all Park County campaign.”
Yet the video was not a one-man job, and Randolph credits others with the video’s success.
“Ryan Hauck at the travel council gave us creative freedom, and that means a lot to me, in being able to go in and do something from start to finish, put our ideas on paper and know he believed in our vision,” Randolph said.
Just as important to Randolph was the support from his wife and business manager, Hilary Randolph, and the work of freelancer Tristen Acton.
“The campaign wouldn’t have been possible without Tristen’s work [and] my wife,” Randolph said.
Now that Randolph has an Emmy under his belt, he plans to continue doing what he does best — making films.
“Sometimes you just need credibility in this field, so I think the [Emmy] makes us even more credible,” Randolph said. “And hopefully it presents us with more opportunities that we can sink our teeth into.”
And he hopes the community is proud of the commercial.
“I think the whole county should be proud that we brought an Emmy home,” Randolph said, “[because]it was completely produced, 100%, in our small county in Wyoming.”
For more information about Cactus Productions, visit www.cactusprofilms.com/.
