When the bell rings at Cody High School and students fill the halls to head to their next classes, they have masks over their mouths and noses. It’s just one of dozens of changes the Cody School District had to make to get people back in the building.
A more than 50-page document details everything from how the district would serve meals to what would happen when the students walked through the front doors. Hours and hours of work from district staff went into making the plan, but if you ask the students, not much has changed.
“Masks, they’re the big difference,” said junior Trace Goodwin. “Basically, just the masks and social distancing. Those are the changes I’ve noticed so far.”
Classes go on. Discussions are held, lessons are given, and after a few awkward weeks adjusting to having pieces of cloth on their faces, some students forget that they’re even there.
“Lately, it’s just become a facet of daily life,” senior Paige Martinez said. “In some classes, we’re not required to wear the masks because we’re away from each other. I’ve noticed that I’m still wearing it because you stop noticing it.”
There was still a learning curve.
“The first couple of weeks, it was hard to wear masks, especially with glasses,” Goodwin added. “Now I’ve gotten used to them. Sometimes I forget I even have it on.”
Making the adjustment to the changes has been the easy part for some. The trickier part has been being back in school at all.
“When we left school, we weren’t around hardly anybody,” said sophomore Ally Boysen. “I think the hardest thing was being able to handle the stress of actually going to school and actually having sports and having to manage your time and stuff like that.”
Those challenges are the things students have to deal with when they come back from summer vacation. With many districts around the country still locked into online-only education, Cody students have an appreciation for being back and the work the district has done to host them in-person.
“I feel like the school has done a really good job of putting precautions in, making sure we’re all safe, but also not making it a completely different experience,” Boysen said. “[They’re] trying to make it seem like this is a normal school year, with just a little extra.”
Even when a handful of students were infected with the virus at the start of the year, the other students weren’t too worried. Their concern seems to be less about catching it and more about having to return to online learning.
“Nobody wants to go back to doing that again,” Martinez said. “A lot of people weren’t really learning in that environment. We were given assignments and completed them just to have them out of the way.”
Despite the challenges of going to school in a global pandemic, the students agree making the changes was worth it.
“I would have done anything to be back at school,” Boysen said of the shutdown. “I like that structure. If we have to wear masks in order to be able to go to school and have sports, then I think it’s definitely worth it to do that.”
Being able to attend school in person is worth a few hoops.
“It’s definitely been worth it,” Goodwin said. “Going online, we got through it. I feel like being in school, we get better learning.”
For the students, a full school experience includes learning and socializing.
“Part of the learning process is merely interacting with others,” Martinez said. “Also, still maintaining that sense of connectivity and that you have a community to belong in. When you do education in a void it just doesn’t work the same way.”
