Yellowstone Park hosted 534,155 visits in June. This is a 32% decrease from June 2019. Although the numbers were down, visitation substantially increased over the month. In the last 10 days of June, traffic counts ranged from 90%-116% of 2019 numbers.
So far in 2020, the park has hosted 667,290 visits, down 49% from the same period last year. The Park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24. The two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1, 2020. All five entrances were open for the entire month.
The following list shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through June):
2020 – 667,290
2019 – 1,358,629
2018 – 1,381,708
2017 – 1,354,137
2016 – 1,432,071
2015 – 1,298,855
There were no commercial bus visits during June 2020. In June 2019, bus passengers made up 70,461 visits.
