Two new programs are now available to Wyoming nonprofits and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic using federal funds.
The Relief Fund is for small businesses and nonprofits that have lost revenue due to public health orders and have incurred COVID-19 related expenses. The Mitigation Fund is for all businesses and nonprofits that incurred employee and customer health and safety expenses that were a direct impact of COVID-19, said Cole Ehmke, agricultural entrepreneurship and personal finance specialist with University of Wyoming Extension.
The Wyoming Business Council is managing the process and has created a spreadsheet template to use to put the numbers together before applying. There is also a flow chart to guide the calculation of relief (based on whether or not the business was required to close).
The relief fund allows nonprofits organized as 501 (c)3, (c)6, (c)12 and (c)19 to apply. The application asks for gross revenue losses compared to last year, so applicants will need to review records (like recent tax documents [for the EIN number], business/donation records, records of any Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and calculate future expenses, etc.).
Applications can include “future extraordinary expenses” (like payroll and supplies) related to business interruptions projected through the end of the year. There will be some money coming available for the Relief Fund later in the year for businesses that might see impacts over the rest of the summer (like tourism businesses).
Ehmke said the Mitigation Fund is for health and safety equipment for businesses and all IRS-registered nonprofits – actual COVID-related expenses that occurred after March 1 through the end of the year.
The Wyoming Business Council prefers applications for the Relief Fund before applying for the Mitigation Fund. The maximum for the Relief Fund is $300,000, and $500,000 for the Mitigation fund. Entities may only apply once. The available funds total $225 million.
Details and application are available at wyobizrelief.org/.
