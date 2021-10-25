There may be a small uptick in evictions occurring in Park County, but not due to the lifted moratorium on evictions originally imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, who is in charge of enforcing these evictions, said he found the moratorium unconstitutional and his staff “continued to evict people with the unenforceable federal rule in place.”
“The federal government has no constitutional authority to tell me or anyone else that I can’t evict someone (off) ... personal property,” he said.
Still, Park County Circuit Court Judge Waters said he has seen a small bump in eviction cases in his courtroom in the last month.
“There’s a lot of landlords out there sitting around waiting,” he said.
During a recent eviction hearing in Circuit Court, the story of Elliot Wittick of Powell was told. Wittick fell behind on his rent last spring and stopped paying altogether by June.
“I don’t believe I’ve received a dime from him past that point,” his landlord Dorothy Olson said, who added she has already tried to have Wittick leave the property “quite a few times.”
Wittick didn’t dispute the charges, but claimed he had just recently found a job.
“I just started a job last week, but here I am,” he said.
Wittick said he applied for federal rental assistance but was denied. It was determined in court he owes Olson nearly $4,000 for unpaid rent and utilities.
Scenarios
Cody resident Norma Pettus said she was evicted without prior warning from her home at the Shamrock Apartments for failing to fix a door she had broken. She had been living in the apartment for 17 years.
“I couldn’t even get an extension of time to be out,” she said. “I’m working at Taco John’s now, trying to make enough money to find a place that isn’t subsidized. I live alone and no one else pays my bills.”
Unemployment, medical issues, an increase in rent and lack of other affordable housing options are some of the causes that can add an unforeseen burden to a low-income tenant.
The Cody housing market has been booming since the COVID-19 pandemic. This boom has been partially fueled by new residents coming to town with often more disposable incomes, giving landlords the opportunity to increase rent, sometimes by exorbitant sums.
“I think it’s a little more driven by property owners setting the price,” said Cody Mayor and property manager Matt Hall. “It’s very rare you’ll get a renter that will say, ‘I’ll give you $100 more per month in rent if you can get me in tomorrow.’”
Couple this with the growth in short-term units being marketed to tourists, which has taken prior long-term rentals off the market, and the result is an adverse market for renters. Hall said although he’s not against capitalism and free markets, he worries this trend will push people out of Cody or prevent potential newcomers from moving here.
“A lot of people are fleeing if they get their rent raised 30% or more,” he said.
Cody resident John Wiegmann, 63, was quarantined twice for COVID-19, once in August and again in October, preventing him from earning his typical bi-weekly $450 paychecks to pay his $750 rent. To make matters worse, his vehicle broke down last week.
“If I miss 28 days (due to quarantine) that hurts,” he said.
Resources
Park County was much less affected than other parts of the country when it came to job loss due to the pandemic. Those qualifying for the moratorium program could not expect to make more than $99,000 in 2021, had to claim a substantial or total loss of income, and had to make their “best effort” to obtain government assistance and pay partial rent, according to the rules of the program.
The latest eviction moratorium reduced by about half the number of eviction cases that normally would have been filed since last fall, according to an analysis of filings by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
“Although we’ve seen an uptick in evictions, I think we’re doing pretty well,” said Nathan Gesner, co-owner of America West Realty, the biggest property management company in Park County by a substantial margin. “In Park County, Wyoming in general, we just see fewer problems than you’d see in a larger city. You can’t get away with as much.”
Gesner said they proceeded with six evictions in September. He said when people receive an eviction notice from the sheriff, they typically pay what is owed and catch back up on rent. When it is filed with the court, he said some leave, but four have recently fought back at least for a time, refusing to leave initially or fighting it in court.
Although the moratorium has been lifted, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still running in Park County, facilitated on a local level by Hope Lutheran Church in Powell.
“It is empowering,” Hope Lutheran Pastor Donna Putney said. “People are hurting.”
In December 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 was signed into law to provide $25 billion in emergency rental assistance (ERA 1). The March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act further supplemented these funds with an additional $21.6 billion in emergency rental assistance (ERA 2).
Hope Lutheran has helped 62 applicants receive funding since April 29 for a total of $159,917 in disbursed funds, with 27 additional applications rejected. The applications are sent to the Wyoming Department of Family Services and Department of Workforce Services, which decide to approve or deny funds.
Putney said the money is typically disbursed in three-month increments, unless it is a payout for back rent. The assistance can also be applied to utility bills.
She said the most common reasons she has seen for people seeking assistance include job loss, unexpected expenses and hovering debt. Putney said recipients have been of all ages and backgrounds including homeless people.
“The price of things has gone up, but the wages haven’t necessarily gone up,” she said.
When Wiegmann was quarantined in August, he missed paying rent for the first time in eight years, unable to come up with enough funds to pay September’s rent on time. He said he is on friendly terms with his landlord, who let him pay late.
Wiegmann received $2,250 through the ERAP program, which he is using to pay his October-December rents.
“It gives me a little comfort to have my rent paid,” he said. “It gives me a little comfort for emergencies.”
Gesner said around 12-15 of his tenants have utilized the program.
“The vast majority are seeking assistance because they’re in (jail),” he said. “When ERAP opened up, we got a few applications from people behind on their rent and some not behind, but as soon as we announced ERAP, they stopped paying. A greater number of people are not behind, but just asking for assistance.”
Although Wyoming was allocated a total of $352 million for rental assistance programs and $200 million through the ERAP program, by September, four months into the ERAP program, the State had only issued $8.5 million in rental assistance funds to local nonprofit organizations, tenants and landlords. Gov. Mark Gordon defended the State’s management of these dollars in a response to criticism made by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).
“The $352 million is part of how Wyoming will solve our state’s housing issues, but the program as legislated cannot practically spend that amount on rental and utility assistance alone within the time frames set by Congress, especially in the least-populated state in the nation,” Gordon said. “It’s clear Congressman Clyburn does not understand the issues that matter here in Wyoming, because if he did he would work to help us use those funds to develop affordable housing.”
Putney said she and her staff have done everything they can to keep their heads above water managing the flood of applications received.
“The church is my full-time job and the ERAP is a half-time job,” she said.
The church received $74,010 from the State to run the program, which included the purchase of computers that must be used for the submission of any ERAP application.
“There’s about 12-15 different screens (applicants) have to get through,” Putney said. “We’ve got a lot of complaints from people about how complicated it is.”
To streamline the process, she recommends tenants call ahead of time before coming to the church so they can be informed of all the documents they will need to provide, and/or have their landlord fill out the application for them.
“(State) really want the money to go to the landlords directly,” Putney said.
Emergency rent assistance
To qualify for ERAP:
•Be a renter in Wyoming or having unpaid rent on a previous Wyoming residence
•Have a household income of less than 80% of the area’s median income. Park County renters meet the income eligibility requirement if they have an annual income of $45,400 for a one-person household, $51,850 for a two-person household, $58,350 for a three-person household and $64,800 for four-person household.
•Qualify for unemployment benefits or being able to show direct or indirect financial loss because of COVID-19 or being able to show that financial loss occurred during the COVID pandemic
•Be at risk of losing housing.
