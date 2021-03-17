Crews from Harris Construction have been working on the Beacon Hill water tank and water main extension project recently, leading to occasional closures on Beacon Hill Road.
Those closures could soon come to an end as the main water line extension connection work wraps up and work moves further up the hill, said City of Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman.
“They did a lot of work last week to tie into the water line they did,” he said. “We were pretty lenient in our contract with that group because of the ease of using Wright Brothers Drive.”
He said the contract with Harris Trucking and Construction states everything needs to be done by early September, but there’s a good chance they’ll be done before then.
After the water line work is complete, Bowman said work will continue to prep the tank site up on the hill and a subcontractor will take over for much of the work.
“They should be off the road no more than another week to get that all tied together,” Bowman said.
At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members unanimously approved a few small additional projects for the contractor to accomplish, including adding a concrete foundation in the pump house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.