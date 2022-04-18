Lauralin Williamson lives right off of 33rd Street, not far as the crow flies from Cody Middle School where her daughter is a student.
So the first morning, Williamson decided to walk with her daughter to school. She soon realized the traffic wouldn’t let up long enough to cross the five lanes filled with morning commuters.
“Walking to school, it’s not feasible,” she said. “She can get home if she waits for traffic. We live right off 33rd, but I have to drive her or she has to take the bus.”
The leaders of the Big Horn Avenue corridor study want more input from the people who use and are impacted by it, which is why Williamson was at one of two back-to-back open houses Wednesday held by Stantech Consulting, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm was hired by the city and WYDOT to study the road and determine what, if any, improvements are needed.
“Ultimately, what does Big Horn Avenue mean to you?” Stantech Consulting Project Manager Ben Weaver asked a group of people gathered online and at city hall Wednesday during the first public meeting with the consultant.
He said at this early phase, the important things are that people take a survey and enter comments on an interactive map on the study’s website, codywy.gov/bighornave.
Previous data points from traffic volume and crashes are on display for people to see on an interactive map on the website. It shows the busiest section of the road is the stretch closest to the Belfry Highway intersection, with volumes decreasing the farther the road goes toward Beacon Hill.
Traffic volume data collected from 2019 show an average of 11,769 daily vehicles in the stretch near Belfry Highway, 10,495 in the center stretch and 6,243 farther out.
The consultants also collected data on crashes between 2016 and 2020, including one known incident from 2021, showing that between 2016 and 2020 there was a total of 65 crashes along the corridor.
The majority of crashes involved collisions between turning and through traffic. Fifteen crashes resulted in injuries with one serious injury at Beacon Hill Road. Two of the crashes involved bicycles.
There was also a recent pedestrian accident recorded in 2021 involving a Cody Middle School student attempting to cross Big Horn Avenue.
The issue of middle schoolers trying to cross from the neighborhoods north of the highway has been one of the driving forces of the study.
Big Horn Avenue resident Larry Allshouse said the road is dangerous to cross now and additional development along the corridor will lead to more youths trying to cross to the school in the future.
Stefanie Bell, a Cody School Board trustee who sits on the Urban Systems Committee tasked with overseeing the project, said on a personal level she not only wants to see a long-term, comprehensive solution, but also a short-term solution to improve safety.
“I’m calling again for an interim solution, something we can do for next year,” she said. “We’re looking at changing our schedule at the middle school, doing a second pickup in Trailhead.
“I’ve been picking up kids since 2001. This is not just a school problem, not just a community problem, it’s a safety problem.”
