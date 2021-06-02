An effort to name the Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal after the late State Sen. Hank Coe has opened some eyes to just who gets to make those types of decisions.
In their historical research of documents relating to significant airport name changes, YRA Board President Doug Johnston and Cody Mayor Matt Hall discovered the Cody City Council has always had the precedence of naming airport property.
Although the airport is technically run by the YRA Joint Powers Board, its members are appointed by the city and county, and the airport itself sits on City of Cody property and is technically owned by the city, although governed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“If it’s in city limits, it’s in city jurisdiction on naming,” said Hall. “Even though the Joint Powers oversees it, the land itself is technically Cody property.”
Johnston said it was the City Council that named and added members to the Joint Powers Board and changed the name of the airport from Cody Municipal Airport to E.E. Faust Regional Airport to its current moniker Yellowstone Regional Airport in 1988. It was even responsible for naming the road that leads into the airport, Duggleby Drive, and the Joint Powers’ board room.
Although Johnston said he is not a fan of naming property after people, he supports the Coe designation.
Coe passed away in January after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“If it weren’t for Hank we’d certainly arguably still be in the old airport terminal and have only one flight a day in the winter,” Hall said.
Coe was an instrumental force in Cody commercial aviation. He helped found and lead the Cody Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources group, an organization instrumental in lobbying and fundraising for commercial air service in Cody. Coe also fought for many aviation-related issues at the state capitol as chair for the Air Transportation Liaison Committee, and served on the YRA board as the county commissioner liaison.
“When you stop and think about it, Hank Coe … has done more for commercial aviation in Wyoming than any person I know of,” Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden said.
The terminal name would not alter the Yellowstone Regional title of the airport, and only refers to the physical building.
Hall said there will be a plaque or sign, if the name is approved, put up prominently in a still-to-be determined location at the airport in Coe’s honor. Fundraising for that effort, he said, will likely be spearheaded by a task force set up by Tilden or Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston.
On Tuesday, the Park County commissioners unanimously approved issuing a letter of support for the Coe designation.
Hall said the City Council will discuss the naming at its next work session on Tuesday and will likely vote to approve it at their June 15 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.