With help from two new subdivisions, a pedestrian path along much of 29th Street is getting to the planning stage.
At last Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Cody Public Works Director Philip Bowman requested approval to have Sage Civil Engineering work on a design.
Council members approved spending up to $25,000 to cover the initial contract for professional services, and additional items as construction nears.
Construction will be funded in part by two new subdivisions along 29th, which will provide a combined $26,000 as part of a cost-sharing agreement with the city.
“With the opportunity to have a portion completed by subdivisions, it’s presented a scenario to move funds from open space reserves to fund this project,” Bowman said.
He said construction would not start until both new subdivisions along 29th had provided payments, but he didn’t see that being an issue.
The Bromley final plat application has received final approval with a condition requiring a contribution to the city for completion of the path along the project frontage, and the Mountain View Major Subdivision is currently in the final plat review phase with a planned condition of approval for the developer to construct the path along the 29th Street and Mountain View Avenue frontages of the project.
As part of the subdivision process, developers of major subdivisions are required per city code to dedicate land for “Public Use Areas” based on the number of dwelling units contained in the project.
The land dedication requirement can also be met by a cost in lieu payment by the developer equal to the value of the land to be dedicated. A number of subdivision projects have chosen to pay the cost in lieu amount, and the City currently holds approximately $65,000 in the “Open Space Fees” restricted reserves account.
In July, council members decided to use those funds on the 29th Street pathway.
This project would construct a multi-use path from Central Avenue (northern limits) to the Mountain View Major Subdivision (southern limits). The project would be constructed by the City streets crew, and the total project cost is estimated to be $51,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.