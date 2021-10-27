The legacy of fallen Cody wildland firefighter Tim Hart continues to develop months after his passing, as his memory is being used to further a purpose that was close to his heart. The “Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act,” also known as “Tim’s Act,” has been introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill his widow Michelle Hart helped create. When asked if the bill could be named in her husband’s honor by U.S. Rep. Jon Neguse (D-Colo.), Hart said she was overcome with honor.
“It was a very emotional and very powerful moment for me,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
The bipartisan legislation aims to tackle reforms many in the firefighting community say are sorely needed to support their workforce, a group of emergency responders often sidelinedbecause of their seasonal work cycles that are being stretched longer and longer due to climate change.
“These are issues we talked (about) over dinner so many times,” Hart said. “He (Tim Hart) really wanted to see changes to the workforce and really a recognition to the mission of what people he works with, what they go through. I know this is so personal to him.
“I know he would be enormously proud and enormously honored to know what’s being done in his name.”
Hart said in order to avoid falling into grief, she decided to channel her emotions into positive action by reaching out to Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, a federal wildland fire personnel advocacy group already coordinating with legislators to provide wildland firefighters more pay, benefits and resources. Just three weeks after her husband’s passing, Hart was already in Washington, D.C., to speak with political liaisons, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and dozens of Congress members, issues not only important to her, but also to her late husband and the tens of thousands of firefighters.
“That kicked off relationships with Democrat and Republican leaders in the House and Senate,” Hart said. “We want this bipartisan. We want this to solve issues. We wanted to make sure we were very transparent with all of those folks with what we were trying to do.”
Hart helped GWF and other firefighter advocacy groups turn conceptsinto bill verbiage.
She said she received a “wonderful response” from all of Wyoming’s U.S. delegation, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) who is co-sponsoring the bill, known as H.R. 5631.
“I’m proud to join Rep. Neguse in leading this effort to recognize the needs of our brave wildland firefighters who risk their lives to keep our lands and our families safe,” Cheney said in a press release. “I’m also proud that this legislation honors Tim Hart, a Cody native who we tragically lost earlier this year.”
Mental health
Forest firefighters leave their families for weeks on end, often working 16-hour shifts in extreme and hazardous conditions and often sleeping on the ground.
Currently, wildland firefighters are primarily classified as “forestry technicians,” and are paid an hourly wage of $13.45 at entry level, with limited access to health care benefits and housing while on the job. The bill expands President Joe Biden’s administration’s plan to ensure all federal firefighters make at least $15 per hour.
According to GWF, recent studies show firefighters commit suicide at a rate 30 times higher than the general public and have a 30% increased risk for cardiovascular diseases and 43% increase for lung cancer.
“It is a silent health crisis,” Hart said, drawing a link between the trauma they experience on the job to the PTSD veterans face from serving in the military.
Although she said this bill will not directly prevent accidents like the one that led to her husband’s death, she said it could indirectly improve overall safety by funding mental health services in the firefighter workforce. One aspect of the bill pushes federal agencies to collect data on the mental health impacts on wildland firefightersso that programs can be designed to address these concerns.
“I do think over time you’ll see injury rates start to decrease because of that,” she said. “You’ll see suicide rates decrease because people will be able to access time off with family and friends.”
Nuts and bolts
If passed the bill will:
• Raise federal wildland firefighter pay to at least $20 an hour and increasing annual pay to at least $20,000 per season
• Create a federal wildland firefighter classification series so wildland firefighters are classified independently for pay
• Provide health care and mental health services to temporary and permanent wildland firefighters
• Provide one week of mental health leave for wildland firefighters
• Ensure all federal wildland firefighters earn retirement benefits for temporary seasonal employment, retroactively applying to the last 10 years of service
• Provide housing stipends for all firefighters on duty more than 50 miles from their primary residence
• Provide tuition assistance for all permanent federal employees in the wildland firefighter classification.
No cost estimate has been submitted yet for the bill.
The bill has the support of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, U.S. Hotshots Association, National Smokejumper Association, Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Eric Walsh Foundation, National Federation of Federal Employees, International Association of Firefighters, Mystery Ranch Backpacks and Team Rubicon.
H.R. 5631 was referred to the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the committees on Natural Resources and Agriculture on Oct. 19. Members of GWF testified before the subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands on Wednesday morning.
Hart said no matter what happens with the bill, she considers its creation the “light at the end of a very dark tunnel” of her husband’s passing. She expects to continue advocating for firefighters for the rest of her life.
“I absolutely feel like this is a part of his legacy,” Hart said. “It makes me feel more at peace knowing that he is continuing to serve the people he cares so much about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.