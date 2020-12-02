Jill Carpenter and her husband Jack only started their sushi bowl food truck Crav in September, but the Lovell business owners have already immersed themselves into the Big Horn Basin scene.
“It definitely is a learning curve,” she said.
That includes talking with other food truck owners to know the best places to go and how to spread out in town and cycle through the basin.
There’s also the matter of following the regulations at each stop. Cody’s are newly updated after the city council unanimously approved in October an ordinance to regulate what has been a growing business.
As a food truck based outside Park County, Carpenter paid $300 for her license to operate but was told she may get a refund due to the change in fee schedule.
The new format includes a $70 flat yearly fee for a truck to operate on private property and some regulations, neither of which bothered Carpenter, who said Cody is one of her top places to go along with her hometown in terms of gathering a crowd.
“If that’s what they want, you roll with it,” she said.
Michael Mitchell, who runs Fat Racks barbecue food truck, is likewise fine with the fee, even though for him it’ll actually be an increase as he has only had to pay for public events the past six years.
As an elder statesman of Cody food truck operators, he’s just happy to see the growth in the industry.
“People need options,” he said. “That’s where the food trucks come in.”
The growth in food trucks was a major reason the city delved into the process of creating a regulation in the first place.
City attorney Scott Kolpitcke said at a meeting to pass the ordinance that the process to create it included input from multiple vendors and reflected an attempt to simplify rules for mobile vendors.
The ordinance clears up where vendors can be parked, sets a standard annual fee at $70 – far below the previous fee of $300 that was unevenly assessed – and provides exceptions for specific vendors like Schwan’s delivery trucks and exceptions for special events.
The ordinance includes a lot of best practices, Kolpitcke said, such as making sure all valves are closed, everything is turned off, properly secured.
There’s also a policy prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from operating a mobile vendor on their own if that vendor includes working with a flame for cooking, such as a griddle.
A snow cone truck would, therefore, not fall under that provision.
Glen Troyer, owner of Wyoming Natural Burgers food truck, said the regulations and fees in Cody are near the middle of the spectrum in regard to the towns he visits on a weekly basis.
“I think that’s really reasonable,” he said. “I think that’s a good idea on their part, I think it’s a liability thing.”
Troyer, who generally parks in Cody once a week, said while Lovell doesn’t require anything of food trucks, Greybull assesses $150 per year.
On either end of the spectrum, he said the cost is worth it. Even with COVID-19, Troyer said business has been mostly good for his food truck.
“With the pandemic, I think you’ll see more (food trucks),” he said. “We don’t have regulations because we’re here by ourselves. By definition, by Dr. Aaron Billin’s definition, I am curbside. I just feel bad for restaurants.”
Some Cody restaurant owners were a part of the process of regulating food trucks in Cody, along with mobile vendors.
While Kolpitcke said some of the restaurateurs he’s talked to have been frustrated with the prevalence of food trucks, most have welcomed them. Mitchell said he regularly has restaurant owners walk to his truck for lunch.
Carpenter has had a similar experience with restaurant owners and other food trucks welcoming her family to the business.
She said one key is being good to the business you park in front of.
“We’re good to the people,” she said. “It’s a weird market, a circus if you will. We just want to be nice to everybody.”
Navigating the various regulations, she said, is just part of the process.
