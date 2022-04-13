Sheriff Scott Steward announced Wednesday that he will not seek election to a fifth term as Park County Sheriff in 2022. Instead, he has decided to run for a spot as a republican candidate for Park County Commissioner in the August primary.
In making this decision, Steward said in a release it was very difficult for him after serving the citizens of Park County during his 17-year run as sheriff.
“In my 31 years total with the sheriff’s office, there have been a lot of ups and downs, joys and tragedies, successes and letdowns But I have grown to love the department and I take great pride in the professionalism of the men and women that serve the citizenry each and every day.”
Steward said in the release that law enforcement is a young person’s game and 30-plus years of wearing a gun belt day in and day out takes a toll on an officer.
“While I still enjoy serving as sheriff, we all reach that moment in our lives when we know it is time to step down and pass the baton on to younger, fresher leadership,” Steward said. “And for me, that time has come. Advancing through the ranks in the Park County Sheriff’s Office, from dispatcher to sheriff brought me a great deal of wisdom and enlightenment. But there’s an acronym in law enforcement called R.O.D. (Retired on Duty) and I always reminded myself that I would never become that person as I got older.”
During his tenure as sheriff, Steward also served on the Wyoming Search and Rescue Council for 15 years, four as council chairman; a position he will also have to reluctantly relinquish. He comes from a family with a history of service to the residents of Park County. His father served as a patrol sergeant for the city of Cody and his brothers are currently in public service, one as an agent for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the other as a volunteer for the Cody Fire Department. His stepson also volunteers with the Park County Search and Rescue Unit.
“Throughout my career I continually patrolled in uniform, ready to respond to support my law enforcement brethren when the need arose,” he said. “I am very proud of that. So, today I announce my retirement from law enforcement but not without sadness and reservation.
“I would not trade the past 31 years for anything. I was born and raised in Park County and plan to continue to serve its people to the best of my ability in order to maintain the future of the Park County that we all love. Thank you all for the years of support and confidence you have shown me.”
