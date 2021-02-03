Park County Public Health started a second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in Meeteetse on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Park County Nursing Manager Bill Crampton and Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County health officer, presented an update to the Park County commissioners about where the county’s vaccination rollout stands.
Registration for new clinics is still on hold as the vaccine is in short supply statewide, but will open up soon as new shipments of vaccine arrive.
A total of 2,250 doses are expected to be delivered to the county this month.
To date, Crampton said the county gave out 3,000 doses of vaccine in January through mostly small satellite clinics. The early clinics for the tier 1b group were initially arranged by county health employees reaching out by phone, before an online sign-up form was started. Billin said Park County was the first in Wyoming to finish first doses for tier 1a and the first to start its tier 1b, leading other counties to emulate the vaccination protocols taking place here. As of Jan. 22, every resident at the Long Term Care Center who wanted it has received a vaccine.
“Tier 1b is going to take awhile,” Billin said. “It’s going to take all month and more because they keep adding more people to it.”
Crampton said Health and Human Services data shows there are around 8,000 county residents 65 years and older. Considering each will need two doses of the vaccine, “it will take some time,” Crampton said before Park County hits the 70% inoculation mark, unless allocation numbers increase substantially.
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reduced the minimum age for tier 1b recipients of the virus from 70 to 65, and added people with certain high-risk medical conditions for eligibility.
“Personally, I feel like they were feeling a little bit of pressure down there and they caved,” Crampton said.
He said although the Cody Auditorium and an office at the Park County Fairgrounds will be used for clinics into the foreseeable future he hopes by May drive-thru vaccination options will be offered.
Administration of second doses is set to begin shortly countywide.
People who receive the Pfizer vaccine have to wait 21 days before their second dose and those who received the Moderna vaccine must wait 28 days.
Although the Moderna vaccine will be administered in Meeteetse on Wednesday, the Pfizer vaccine arrived first in Park County because of West Park Hospital’s ability to store it in ultra cold temperatures. Crampton anticipates 390-585 vials of Pfizer vaccine to arrive in the next two weeks.
He also anticipates clinics soon being able to vaccinate 400-500 people.
“We’re just going to start cycling through,” he said.
Park County provided 100 Moderna doses to year-round Yellowstone National Park employees who live in Mammoth Hot Springs.
“Montana kind of turned its back on Yellowstone even though they have a great working relationship,” Crampton said. “I treated them the same because they are kind of isolated like Meeteetse.”
Crampton said he is against having people sign up for the vaccine unless he has vaccines on-hand to administer but WDH is now running a pre-register form where people 65-years and older can sign up to get the vaccine in Park County.
“That doesn’t help us because we don’t have any vaccine,” he said. “It does me no good to cancel clinics because the vaccine wasn’t there.”
He said his department is also getting bombarded with repeat calls from a group of 35-40 people who call multiple times a day to get vaccine updates.
“It’s really interfered with our ability doing stuff in the office,” he said.
But Crampton also commended staff from both local hospitals and Homeland Security Director Jack Tatum’s efforts in distribution of the vaccine.
“Some of the relationships we’ve talked about in the past have actually come to fruition,” he said.
