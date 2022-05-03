The Cody Senior Center is closed for the week at least due to an outbreak of Covid that has affected seven staff members at the already short staffed center.
At a Tuesday Park County Commissioners meeting Cody Senior Center board director Terry Hinkle said with the cook being one of those out with the virus, Albertsons donated 250 meals so that the center could still provided homebound residents with meals for the week.
He was at the meeting to ask commissioners for $55,000 in funding for the upcoming fiscal year, higher than in the past but, he said, needed to accommodate an increase in food costs and usage of the center.
Hinkle said the center provided more than 37,000 meals and more than 13,000 rides to seniors last year and that more people are using the service, especially homebound seniors that require volunteer drivers to deliver meals. As the service demand has grown, he said food costs have risen 30% and it’s been hard to hire and retain staff with them offering an average of $14 an hour and business like Walmart starting at $15.
“In my 15-year tenure, this is the worst I’ve experienced,” Hinkle said.
