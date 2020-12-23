Cody Regional Health’s long-term care center is getting a new addition. Annalea Avery, CRH Foundation director, is constructing the interior of the first prototype of a “hugging booth” for the center due to be completed this week.
Although it is a project that had been talked about for months, Brian Huso, who heads the center, said things finally came together to make it happen, but it would be at least a week before visitors could use it.
“We have to go another week with no positives [COVID tests] before we can have visitors,” he said.
A hugging booth is a clear divider with armholes that allows families of long-term care residents to have a semblance of physical contact with their loved ones. Avery’s prototype was made with clear shower curtains as a proof-of-concept, and the hospital foundation will be ordering some vinyl sheeting that is clearer for the final version. Bromley Construction built the frame for the booth.
“This is really exciting,” Avery said in a video on the project released by the hospital. “It’s near and dear to my heart, personally, and I hope that this is a really awesome gift that we can give to our patients and families.”
