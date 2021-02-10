While rates of infection in Park County have remained low at levels not seen in months, two more deaths of county residents were recently reported.
There have been 76 lab confirmed cases of the virus reported in Park County in the last 14 days and only 33 are active as of Tuesday afternoon. There are 13 active cases in Cody and 16 in Powell. One person is hospitalized.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin has said multiple times that even as rates improved, deaths would continue.
An older Park County woman died last month, Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Park County man also died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
There have been 25 county residents whose deaths were tied to COVID-19.
The rate of virus found in wastewater is 3.6% in Cody and 1.7% in Powell, while the county’s rate of spread has dropped again, although it remains higher than the state average.
The rate of tests coming back positive is also improving, at 4.2%, although the state average is 3.3%.
