05022023-Bethereranch-SD2.jpg
Buy Now

County Commissioner Lee Livingston speaks as Commissioner Dossie Overfield looks on during a May 2, 2022 meeting.

 Stephen Dow

After months of debate and discussion, a special use permit for the Be There Beartooth Ranch in Clark passed the Park County Commission with a unanimous vote on May 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.