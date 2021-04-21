Cody’s housing booms isn’t limited to just residences as more storage units loom on the horizon.
Last week, City of Cody Planning and Zoning board members approved site plans for two new storage facilities and hundreds of new units.
One on Mountain View Drive will include lots of space for vehicles and campers. The other, just off Big Horn Avenue, will be mini-storage units.
Engineer Frank Page said his clients building the large storage on Mountain View are trying to move quickly.
“The applicant plans to get everything completed this year if they get all the materials,” he said. “Although with construction supply issues, that may take a bit.”
Brian and Lisa Stott of Mountain View Drive Storage plan for two 50x200-foot buildings with eight 25-foot-wide units in each, two 50x173-foot buildings and one 20x110-foot building.
The owners of Ballistic FX are planning on 182 individual units in four buildings, all roughly 180 feet long.
