The majority of Park County’s positive COVID-19 cases are Cody residents as of Thursday morning as new cases rise across the county and demand for testing spikes.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health Officer, reported 27 active cases in Cody, eight in Powell and one in Yellowstone National Park.
Cody has seen 138 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with most having recovered, while 289 total county residents have contracted the virus, with 251 recovered. Two county residents have died.
The uptick led Cody Mayor Matt Hall in a video update this week to urge people to socially distance and wear masks when necessary.
The percentage of people shedding the virus in city sewage has also increased to 3.3%, roughly 330 people.
The Wyoming Department of Health uses sewage flow rates to calculate the number of people using the sewage system on the date the sample is collected.
While that can also include people who have recently recovered, Billin said studies show that only 40% of infections shed the virus in their stool.
