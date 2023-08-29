A motion to move Moshe Williams’ jury trial out of Park County was filed Aug. 11 by his counsel, Dylan Rosalez and Curtis Cheney, who argued that “so great a prejudice” existed that Williams would not be able to obtain a fair and impartial trial in Park County.
Williams was charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
“The chances of being able to seat a jury in Park County … that is not aware of this case is slim at best,” the motion said.
The motion comes on the heels of the guilty verdict handed down to Carolyn Aune in April of this year for murder in the first degree. It also follows Aune’s recent letter addressed to Washakie County District Court Judge Bobbie Overfield, in which she requested either an acquittal or another jury trial, citing her innocence.
According to the motion filed by Rosalez and Cheney, in order to consider a change of venue, Overfield has to consider a two part test — first determining the “nature and extent of the publicity” surrounding the case and second looking at the “difficulty or ease in selecting a jury” in relation to the “amount of prejudice.”
“If a judge is satisfied that a fair trial cannot be had in the current venue, then the court must transfer the trial,” the motion read. “Failing to do so would result in a violation of the defendant’s rights.”
Rosalez and Cheney further argued several other factors specific to Williams’ case have to be taken into consideration when deciding whether to grant Williams a change of venue.
“There are a couple of factors which must be considered in deciding if the defendant can receive a fair trial in Park County. The first thing which must be considered is the nature of the allegations,” the motion said. “At two years of age, the victim in this case and the injuries [she] suffered automatically generates sympathy and anger among the public.
“This anger is instant when the facts are heard and anger is present even when the question of the accused’s guilt remains in question,” the motion continued.
Williams’ counsel cited the press and the information made available to the public through the press as another factor Overfield should consider.
“The publicity regarding this case has been consistent and pervasive, and has been coupled with other articles regarding homicide cases,” the motion said. “More importantly the trial of Mr. Williams’ co-defendant Ms. Aune has been intensely covered and publicized.”
Due to articles in the Cody Enterprise, Powell Tribune, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, The Sheridan Press, The Casper-Star Tribune, Cowboy State Daily, The Gillette News Record and other local and regional media, Rosalez and Cheney argued that potential jurors “may have either investigated the case themselves or seen information that someone else has posted with no journalistic accountability.”
The duo further cited social media as an issue, writing that “social media is so pervasive in our culture that it will prove difficult to find a jury panel which has not participated in social media, let alone seen something about the case on social media,” the motion said.
“Due to the interactive nature of social media, articles and postings on Facebook community pages foster an environment where users (potential jurors) prejudge the case and form strong opinions and prejudices regarding the guilt of Mr. Williams,” the motion continued. “The pages of comments on Facebook regarding this case are voluminous.”
Williams’ counsel conceded that “because of the inconveniences and expenses involved, a change of venue should be used sparingly” and that “the circumstances must be extraordinary to warrant everything a change of venue requires,” the motion said.
But, they argued, “this is an extraordinary situation and with the defendant facing life in prison without the possibility of parole, justice demands that all steps be taken to ensure he receives a fair trial. The only way that can be guaranteed is through a change of venue,” the motion said.
