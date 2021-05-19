The sign bandits are at it again.
In the past few weeks Park County signs have been stolen or vandalized on Monument Hill Road and County Road 1XG in Frannie.
On 1XG every single sign was either stolen, removed, or shot up, according to a Park County Public Works Department Facebook post. The Park County Commissioners and multiple private citizens have donated funds towards this cause. In cooperation with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the county is offering up to $2,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest. Theft or vandalism to roadway signage is costly and impacts public safety.
Contact the Park County Sheriff’s office if you have any information which would help identify the suspects.
