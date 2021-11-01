Jerry Justice III, 31, allegedly went to the length of pistol whipping a woman in his effort to steal a dog named “Blue” back for a friend.
Justice, a Cody resident, is accused of pistol whipping a woman, causing injuries to the inside of her mouth and head. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for theft of property valued $1,000 or less and interference with a peace officer, charges carrying up to 1.5 years in prison and $1,750 in fines.
“This is a (expletive) nine millimeter,” Justice allegedly said over audio recordings. “I’ll put it in your (expletive) neck, get the (expletive) back, I will pull this (expletive) trigger.”
Cody resident Madason Peterson, 23, is accused of assisting Justice with the dog theft and is charged with a misdemeanor for interference with a peace officer for her role in the incident. Amanda Wright is also facing charges for attempting to commit theft and interference with a peace officer.
Justice and Peterson were arrested on Oct. 6 but both are now out of custody. Justice is scheduled for a Nov. 10 arraignment in Park County District Court while in Park County Circuit Court, Wright will have a pretrial conference Dec. 27 and Peterson will have hers on Jan. 3.
Cody Police responded to the incident in the early hours of Aug. 28 on a report of a possible kidnapping. Justice, Peterson, Wright and some other friends had attended a party on A Street that night, at a residence occupied by the victims, Sam Farlow and Destiny Perez.
Justice allegedly placed the pistol in Farlow’s mouth and pistol whipped her on the back of her head, but at least four different witnesses said they saw this happen.
In 911 calls related to the event, Farlow can be heard saying, “do not touch her.” In this same call, Justice was allegedly heard making his statement about the weapon. To this, Farlow allegedly said “go right ahead,” which was followed by the sound of a vehicle with a loud exhaust drive away.
Despite allegedly planning to steal the dog before arriving at the party, Justice still took the time to show off a handgun at the party, passing it around so people could inspect it more closely. The gun had a distinguishable blue camouflage skin and laser/flashlight external aiming device attached to it. Peterson said she owned a blue camouflage wrapped 9mm that matched the gun used in the crime.
Peterson is accused of attempting to facilitate the theft of Blue from its owners, Perez and Farlow, when the dog was placed in the back of Wright’s truck, which Peterson was driving. As the truck drove away, Perez and Farlow jumped in the bed to prevent the dog from being stolen. By the time they reached the intersection of Big Horn and Blackburn avenues, Farlow and Peterson were involved in a minor altercation.
Officers interviewed Peterson two days later about her role in the incident. She claimed she was not present during the theft and it was a “wild coincidence” her friends and neighbors happened to steal the dog for her.
Surveillance footage obtained from Maverik gas station later proved she was present for the crime and Peterson later admitted she lied to officers.
When she recounted her second recollection of events to officers, she first said she and her friends had gone to the party to “check on” Blue, but then admitted they were going there to steal Blue back.
Peterson told officers Blue was actually her dog but Farlow had owned the canine for about three years after Peterson moved out of Farlow’s trailer at Juby’s Mobile Home Park. Peterson said she had attempted to sue Farlow in Park County Circuit Court for ownership of the dog, but learned she could only be compensated monetarily.
Brian Flowers said Wright had identified herself as “Sherrie” at the party and was acting very odd, “especially around the dog,” Cody Police Officer Scott Burlingame said in the charging affidavit. Despite Wright and Justice being strangers to the group, Flowers said Wright kept asking if she could take the dog for a walk.
Peterson said she waited outside the party in her truck while Justice and Wright went into the party. After about an hour, she said she heard a “loud thump” in the back of her truck, which is when Wright allegedly told her to leave quickly.
Peterson said Wright and Farlow engaged in a physical altercation at this time, with Wright saying she was trying to get Perez, Farlow and Blue out of the bed of the truck. She said no weapons were seen on Perez and Farlow, but Wright said Farlow struck her in the face. When officers asked Wright further questions she declined to answer and asked to speak with a lawyer.
Peterson said Justice jammed the gun into Farlow’s mouth and communicated he thought he broke her teeth out, and added while fleeing the scene, the gun’s laser sight had become stuck on because Farlow bit down on the button. Peterson said Justice told her he would dispose of the weapon and ordered her to not tell police what happened. Wright instructed her to delete all text messages related to the incident, to which she said she complied.
