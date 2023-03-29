For bankers, progress is a measure of success — a sign that their bank and the wider community is improving because of their efforts, Pinnacle Bank’s Charter President Douglas Weedin said.
In his almost 41 years at Pinnacle Bank, Weedin — who is retiring from his role on March 31 — has seen more progress than most. And as he sits in his office overlooking Sheridan Avenue, he remarked that the view looks different than it used to.
“As a banker, I like to see progress,” he said. “Cody has changed with the times, and for the most part, the changes the city has seen have been good.”
Weedin stopped short of taking credit for those changes, but his record speaks for itself. He co-chaired the startup of Forward Cody and also co-led a $3 million fundraising campaign for the construction of the “dry side” of the rec center. He’s been the president of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the local Rotary Club, and he’s served on the foundation boards of Northwest College and West Park Hospital, among numerous other civic duties.
Weedin’s commitment to community service, and his steadfast leadership of what has become the largest bank chartered in Wyoming, are a notable legacy and one worth living up to, said Dusty Schutzman, who will take over Weedin’s role as charter president in April.
“He’s been very loyal, very humble and always willing to be a great mentor for me and everyone he’s worked with,” Schutzman said of Weedin. “He’s an all-around great guy. Pinnacle Bank, and our community as a whole, would be very different without him.”
When Weedin came to Cody in August 1982, Pinnacle Bank was known as Western Bank of Cody and was based out of a double-wide trailer. It had net assets of $5 million, he said.
“We were by far the smallest financial institution in town when I got here,” Weedin said. “I had to work patiently through that, but years of persistence and hard work paid off. Now, I’m quite confident we’re the largest institution in town.”
The Cody bank’s assets now exceed $370 million, Weedin said. Pinnacle has also expanded to 11 other locations throughout the state, and the total value of all the Pinnacle banks is roughly $1.25 billion.
At the foundation of the bank’s success is relationships, Weedin said, and he has worked to ensure that every customer feels valued and helped.
“As a community banker, you quickly realize you can’t help everybody,” he said. “But it has always been my goal and intent that, when people leave this bank and this office, I leave them with some thoughts, ideas and recommendations that can help them, even if I can’t provide financial help. Regardless of the outcome, I always want them to feel good about our conversation.”
Schutzman said he is excited to continue the growth Weedin started, and help both Pinnacle and the Cody community grow and thrive.
“I’ve worked with Doug for 17 years and lived in Cody my whole life,” Schutzman said. “This should be a pretty flawless transition due to Doug’s great leadership over the years. And I’ve got Doug on speed dial if I have any questions.”
For his part, Weedin said the transition would be “bittersweet.” He said he’s looking forward to having more time for travel and visiting his grandchildren, and he’ll continue fighting for the betterment of Cody through his role as chairman of the Cody Recreation Foundation, a position he’s held since 2006.
“A bank is only as strong as its community,” Weedin said, “And I’m happy to say both are very strong right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.