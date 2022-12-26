The Park County commissioners and the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee have had their first look at the county’s land use plan, and initial feedback has been positive, County Planner Joy Hill said.
“The plan has been positively received so far, generally speaking,” Hill said during a Dec. 20 county commission meeting. “It reads well, and it is reflecting what people told us in the meetings and surveys.”
However, there is still work to be done. The commissioners discussed several issues they felt needed to be resolved in the current draft plan, starting with some incorrect planning area boundaries. Commissioner Dossie Overfield particularly expressed concern with the boundaries of the Clark planning area.
“Right now, the Clark area comes clear down to the Cody city limits, which doesn’t make any sense to any of us that looked at it,” Overfield said. “There is a major difference between what can happen in the southern part of that area and the actual Clark area….I think we do need to take a look at that so we can have it as accurate as we can. We don’t want to just keep moving forward knowing it’s not as it should be.”
Hill said boundary changes would also likely be needed for the Cody Local and Powell planning areas as well.
Overfield also said she thought additional land uses, including recreational uses, needed to be reflected in the plan.
“When we’re talking about land uses in some areas … there are a lot of additional uses we hadn’t thought of and aren’t in the plan at this point, including biking and running trails,” Overfield said. “So that needs to be looked at in a lot of the planning areas.”
Similarly, commissioner Lloyd Thiel pointed out the plan did not reflect all of the emergency services in the county.
Some commissioners also expressed concern about including zoning recommendations in the permanent plan, especially if they weren’t ultimately implemented by the county.
Darcie White with Clarion Associates said including the zoning recommendations in the plan was critical, regardless of whether or not they were implemented as regulations.
“From the beginning, we’ve kind of talked about this process setting the stage for updates to regulations, and we’ve really emphasized that to the public,” White said. “So from our standpoint, it’s part of being transparent and public about our intentions. It’s a chance to give you guys a head start and test some of these concepts now, so when you get to the regulations, you hopefully have direction from the different (planning) areas.”
Hill agreed and noted the county does not have to follow any of the recommendations in the plan. Rather, the plan will provide a variety of tools the commissioners can implement into regulation if they choose to do so, she said.
White said Clarion’s original plan was to release the draft plan to the general public by the end of January, and despite the changes that need to be made, she thinks the plan can still be released in that timeframe. She said the change that will take the longest is adjusting the planning area boundaries, which could push the public release of the plan back by a couple of weeks.
Park County residents have had multiple opportunities to provide public comment throughout the months-long land use plan process, Hill said, and will continue to have opportunities as the project enters its final stages.
In addition to the public comment period that will follow the launch of the draft plan, the public will be able to comment as the plan is considered for approval by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission and the county commission, Hill said.
“We do hope people will take the time to at least read the section that applies to their planning area, because those guidelines are what will be used to rewrite the regulations for Park County, which ultimately means what you can and can’t do in your planning area, “ Hill said. “So it’s super important once this public version hits the road that people take it seriously.”
While the county land use plan should be reviewed every five years, the current plan has not been updated since 1998, Hill previously told the Cody Enterprise.
In February 2022, the county commissioners approved hiring Clarion Associates for up to $299,900 to help the county develop a new plan. The updated land use plan will reflect the current needs, population and pressures existing in the county that were not present when the current plan was completed, Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.