Visitor numbers in Yellowstone took a 61% leap from the previous year while sales numbers seem to be leveling out from pre-COVID revenue trends.
The National Park Service recently released its June 2023 attendance numbers, which show a marked improvement over June 2022. Yellowstone National Park visitor numbers increased substantially in June to 847,864 compared to 525,363 in 2022.
Significant flooding during 2022 was the main cause for the reduction in visitors, although visitor numbers have varied significantly from pre-COVID visits. There was a marked increase between 2019 and 2020 and an uptick during 2020 to 2021 from 719,054 to 1,587,998. Park officials said visits are trending upward this year and are expected to continue. Yellowstone reports indicate that most park visitors are entering through the West, North and South entrances. However, a significant number, 93,339, are also accessing the park through the East Entrance near Cody.
Travel and sales figures in the Cody area seem to be following similar trends.
Yellowstone Regional Airport reports a 25% decrease in airline passengers during the 2023 summer travel season, a likely result from declining seat numbers on available airlines. Despite the downward trend in tourists who travel through the airport, seat sales appear to be equal to last year’s numbers.
To help track where travelers originate, a practice that has not been explored in depth previously, the airport plans to hire a consultant.
Retail sales seem to be holding steady as are entertainment sales. At Big Horn Galleries, although July through September are premier shopping months, customers seem to be tighter with their spending patterns. A significant demographic of its customers comes from east of the Mississippi and from California. The business tends to have long-term repeat customers.
Old Trail Town reports that its visitor numbers are closer this year to 2019 totals. It saw a slight increase during 2021-2022, which is believed to be a result of post-COVID vacation activity, but it believes that this summer’s numbers are lower because of a lack of bus tours. Most visitors to Old Trail Town appear to be return visitors and those who are located near the Yellowstone area, specifically from Wyoming and Montana.
Advice for park travelers
Visitors to the park should be aware of current condition notifications. From Aug. 14-18, Soda Butte Creek near the Northeast entrance is temporarily closed to permit park biologists to remove non-native trout from the waterway. Additionally, there are several road improvement projects that can result in traffic delays through Oct. 31. The Lewis River Bridge is being removed and replaced and a new bridge is being built downstream where parking and viewing will be expanded. Flood-damaged areas of the Northeast Entrance Road are being replaced along with guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures. Between Biscuit Basin and Grant Village, repaving is underway, and the Yellowstone River Bridge will be replaced by a new one upstream.
Some of the continuing challenges for the park are high levels of summer visitors, traffic jams, soil erosion and human-animal interactions resulting in accidents. Visitors are asked to allow park animals ample space and to avoid directly engaging with the animals in their natural habitats.
Stream crossings can also be dangerous as they can rise to unsafe levels throughout the day. Visitors should always determine the best crossing paths in these circumstances, and they should also be aware that when traveling through the backcountry, there are few bridges available for crossing. Fire danger is another concern. Campfires should only be lit in approved areas during proper weather conditions and should always be thoroughly extinguished before exiting the campsite.
Park officials ask visitors to consider three ways to assure continued visitation opportunities. First, take the Yellowstone Pledge to help protect the park and its animals. Additionally, ensure park support and visitor protection by remaining in marked areas, avoiding direct connect with wildlife, and parking in designated areas only. Thermal areas pose significant risks, so visitors are asked to remain on established boardwalks and trails. Finally, any travel should be preceded by thorough planning.
Those interested in visiting Yellowstone should check with the Yellowstone National Park Lodges for rare accommodation availability during this busy time of year. Reservations can be made at https://www.yellowstonenationalparklodges.com/stay/summer-lodges/ or by calling 307-344-7901.
In addition, the National Park Service is offering free annual passes to current military members, while free lifetime passes are being offered to veterans and Gold Star families. Current U.S. military members and their dependents are eligible for a Military Annual Pass. To be eligible for a Military Lifetime Pass, veterans must have a valid veteran ID; Gold Star families must present a valid Gold Star Family voucher obtained through a self-certification process. Additional information on purchasing passes is available on the National Park Service website at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.
