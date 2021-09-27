Statistically, if a private, faith-based, startup school can make it past the first five years, there’s a good chance it will be able to make it a lot longer, said Brian Schroeder, Head of School for Veritas Academy.
The school is going on eight years as a private school in Cody. Now, Schroeder is making it his mission to ensure growth and stability in the academy.
“We have a strategy that, at its core, is making the school more visible,” Schroeder said. “In my 15 or so months of being here, I have found out that most people don’t even know the school is here, even in the churches. That is not a good thing.”
Despite the lack of visibility, Veritas Academy has added eight new students this year, taking its enrollment from 38 students to 46.
Schroeder said parents choose the small, classical Christian teaching school for a number of reasons.
“The word is getting out that we are here,” Schroeder said. “Some parents prefer the school because it is faith-based. For some it’s the classical approach we take. For some parents it is what is going on in the world with politics.”
The classical approach is driven by the arts and sciences and, combined with the faith-based education, encourages students to learn to think.
Veritas Academy’s seventh grade class is on course to be it’s first graduating high school class. Prospective students would need to fall in that preschool through seventh grade range as of this year.
Next year new eighth grade students will be admitted. Right now the seventh grade class is the biggest class with seven students.
“We’re going to have to add a new eighth grade teacher next year,” Schroeder said. “We are hoping that the numbers correlate to being able to hire new staff.
The school is funded through tuition, donations and scholarships.
By working with pastors, the business community, the home school community and more, Schroeder said be believes Veritas Academy can be the diamond in the rough for many students and parents.
Schroeder said Veritas looks to be an extension of and support for the home, a partner with the church and an incubator for and bridge to the community.
“Veritas means ‘truth’ in Latin,” Schroeder said. “So Veritas Academy affirms truth as a category, and as a result, believes truth is worth pursuing and defending.”
