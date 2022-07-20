John Wetzel has been hired as a new business counselor to serve the Park County area, announced IMPACT 307, Wyoming’s startup business incubator network.
Wetzel is well connected in the county, the release said. He has spent a large portion of his career in Cody working as general manager for the Buyer’s Guide, a weekly newspaper advertising circular. He serves as mayor for the City of Powell and has held various leadership roles in both communities.
In his role as IMPACT 307 business counselor, Wetzel will be providing business advisory services to innovative, growth-oriented entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses in Park County and the Big Horn Basin. He plans to help launch a startup business plan pitch competition in 2023 that will offer seed capital to winning entrepreneurs. Wetzel began his new role July 11.
IMPACT 307 is a unit of the University of Wyoming’s Office of Research and Economic Development. For more information, contact Scot Rendall at (307) 675-1939 or email srendall@uwyo.edu.
