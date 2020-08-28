A gasoline spill from an overturned tandem trailer has closed the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction.
The incident occurred Thursday and the road was closed shortly after.
Yellowstone reports when the commercial motor vehicle was transporting unleaded gasoline to facilities in the park, the tandem trailer flipped over on the west side of the road and approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel was released. There is no evidence that gasoline entered the Yellowstone River.
The incident is still under investigation and the Park has no additional information to release.
Mud Volcano is open and can be accessed from the north. The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge Junction is open. Visitors can also access Fishing Bridge Junction from the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.