As the county land use plan continues to move forward and residents get more chances to provide input on what they want to see going forward, county officials are starting to look forward at what kind of regulations and zoning changes could be needed to address some issues.
“I see zoning changes coming from this process,” county planner Joy Hill said. “It may require moving back to larger lot sizes in some areas. I see far-out areas zoned back to larger lot sizes to get back to what was intended.
“We’ve done the damage, to reverse that is going to be painful for some people.”
Hill said one problem was they had failed to change zoning after the last land use plan in 1998, even though that one had similarly focused in part on the necessity of preserving ag land and natural resources.
The plan has coincided with growth in Park County as new people move into the area and developers seek to divide more parcels and build new subdivisions to meet the demand.
After one such subdivision along the Powell Highway was proposed, people rose up against the approval of Buck Creek Estates, which planned for 23 lots of roughly 4-5 acres between Cody and Ralston. That subdivision was approved after verification of an adequate amount of available water to dig wells, but it’s led to calls from some people, including at Monday night’s land use plan meeting in Powell, to call for a moratorium on subdivisions or certain subdivisions until regulations are in place.
Currently, county lands have a variety of zoning regulations, from as high as more than 40-acre lot minimums to parts of Ralston Hill that are zoned for more commercial uses, which is a problem with the area’s limited utilities.
Plan consultant Darcie White with Clarion said moratoriums should be considered only as a worst-case scenario and only for very specific issues. But, she said the company would be ready in October after more rounds of public input to discuss what issues the county could move forward to address first.
“A typical process like this takes 12-18 months,” White said. “You made it clear we want to be able to move into regulation updates very quickly. We want to make sure we have the buy-in on the how. What we’re trying to do is set the stage through this process, that we have consensus or at least general support for moving in a certain direction, so when you get to updating regulations, it’s not a surprise to anyone. The outreach, back and forth with the community, is what takes time.”
She said targeted updates, however, could be fast-tracked.
“There’s a choice to make whether you pro-actively go out and rezone those properties or wait for property owners to say, ‘Yeah, we want to work with the new opportunities provided by this,’” White said.
The consultants are in the midst of another round of public input sessions. There were meetings Monday night in Powell, Tuesday night in Meeteetse and Wednesday at the Cody Library.
