Nothing sets the scene of the Wyoming frontier quite like a one room schoolhouse, and little can match the charm of a mountain cabin.
Park County School District currently owns both of these quaint country assets in Valley School and its teacherage, located 37 miles southwest of Cody on South Fork Road.
One of those, however, is in desperate need of salvation after years of brutal winters and opportune forest critters who call the cabin home.
The Valley cabin, located a stone’s throw away from Valley School, is in need of a new roof and foundation as the historic home has sat empty for over two decades.
What to do with the cabin is up for debate.
The last conversation the Park County School District Board had about what to do with the cabin of Trustees was back around 2008, and now, as the condition of the cabin has continued to worsen, the conversation is back on the table and a decision will need to be made in the coming months.
“The roof and the foundation both need to be replaced,” Board Trustee Stephanie Bell said. “Because the foundation is the issue there is the problem with animals that have built their nests under the cabin.”
The teacherage, built in 1933 to house the Valley School instructor, was once heated only by wood stove, and water was carried in from the nearby river. The structure features one room and and an updated kitchen with a bathroom, added in 1967, when the enclosed porch was converted into the washroom.
Before the cabin was built, a teacher would board with local ranchers.
As rural schools continue to disappear around the Wyoming and the rest of the country, the cabin at Valley School remains one of the last vestiges of a bygone era and adds a homage to the early years of the valley.
The cabin hasn’t been used as a residence, however, since 2000.
“In my opinion, the biggest challenge for the board is if repairs or improvements are going to made and it’s going to sit empty for 12 months out of the year, you’re only going to end up having the same problems you’ve had in the past,” Bell said. “No decisions have been made, so we are open for suggestions for how to use it.”
The repairs needed to return the cabin suitable for occupancy would run around $50,000. That price could be cut dramatically if it could be repaired to the point of being used for an art or music space for Valley students, which it has been used for in the past.
The cabin could also be sold and moved from its current location.
“We are soliciting information from people who have real knowledge about how to renovate it,” Bell said. “We want to talk to people who know how to work with the cabin to maintain it, and also what we can do to prevent any problems if it’s not lived in.”
Now retired Cody, Wapiti and Valley educator Susie Smith, and her 8-year-old son, John, was one of the last teachers to live in the cabin while employed at Valley.
“It was the greatest experience of our lives, and he would tell you the same thing” Smith said. “We are both adventurous and he was just a little mountain man and loved adventures.”
She had visited Valley School on a number of occasions and had visions of living in the cozy cabin and teaching in the one room schoolhouse. In 1997 she made the journey from town and into the valley and the old cabin.
“I opened the door to the cabin and ‘whoosh’, the smell of pack rat hit me,” Smith said laughing. “I immediately called the custodians and they killed the pack rats that were living in the chimney of the wood burning stove. It didn’t end the problem.”
Living with pack rats was just one small part of an interesting year living in the cabin and teaching at school, filled with one surprise after the other.
The fire inspector told her she wouldn’t be able to use the wood burning stove that was after cutting plenty of firewood for the winter.
Hunters and fishers walked through the yard to access the fertile hunting grounds and South Fork of the Shoshone River, just a few steps away from the cabin.
Grizzlies and mountain lions also called the area home, and the new district superintendent at the time started charging her $300 per month to live in the cabin, something that had always been free before and was after she left.
“I was like, ‘What? For this rat infested cabin?’”Smith said. “I at least wanted the money to go back into the school. It was back in the days where we didn’t even have a printer or P.E. equipment or the books we needed.”
She eventually turned the one room abode into a home, hanging some lacy curtains, decorating the space with plants and other homey items, and using an antique trunk for storage in a cabin without closets.
A few Valley residents got together to build her a wardrobe so she had a place to hang her clothes.
The year of teaching at Valley was filled with educational field trips, planting a garden, hatching butterflies, getting a classroom rabbit, swim lessons, nature hikes, numerous special projects ,as well as building relationships that have lasted a lifetime.
She was on her own in the old schoolhouse, which has since been renovated and updated immensely. At the time, she was the lunch cook, recess supervisor, music teacher, art teacher, P.E. teacher and entertainment for a young son, who was part of a nine-student class, the biggest Valley had ever had.
“My goal was to make it the best year possible,” Smith said. “Nature was our classroom so much of the time. It’s such a great idea for a teacher to be able to live out there in the cabin. We just enjoyed it while we had it.”
The district is fortunate to have a teacher now in Michelle Dean who lives in the area and a paraprofessional in Kortney Nickell who commutes to Valley.
“It would be nice to live in the cabin for a lot of people,” Nickell said. “It’s away from the hustle and bustle and could be a relaxing environment and a great learning opportunity.”
For now, the decision on what to do with the cabin is up in the air, and the Forest Service would have to be involved in any decision since it sits on Forest Service land, and the board hopes they see the value in whatever is decided upon.
Whatever decision is down the road, the cabin is district property and all district property requires a certain amount of maintenance, board chair Brandi Nelson said at a recent board meeting.
“The conversation has just begun,” Bell said. “No decisions have been made and we are really interested in input from the South Fork community and others on the best thing to do, preserve it or give it a new life somewhere else.”
