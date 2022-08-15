A new lawsuit filed by various environmental groups aims to return wolves in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to the Endangered Species Act protection.
The lawsuit comes only a few months after Wyoming Game and Fish concluded in its annual report that the state’s wolf numbers remain steady and well above the minimum required by the federal government as per the terms of them being finally delisted in 2017.
Environmental groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last Tuesday for missing its deadline to decide whether gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains warrant federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
While the lawsuit is focused on concerns regarding wolf populations in Idaho and Montana, it would affect Wyoming wolves as well. In the Trophy Game Management Area in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem outside the two national parks licensed hunters can kill wolves on a limited basis via a lottery draw, while in much of the state considered outside prime habitat they can be shot legally without a license. Cody lies within the eastern boundary of the GYE.
“In Wyoming, wolves have been successfully managed by our state’s wildlife experts since regaining authority in 2017,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in response to the earlier petition. “I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades.”
According to a release by Centers for Biological Diversity, one of the groups in the lawsuit, the deadline was set following a May 2021 petition filed by the group, as well as the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund and Sierra Club. The petition asked to return gray wolves in the northern Rockies to ESA protection after Idaho and Montana had changed laws to allow more wolves to be hunted in the Greater Yellowstone area.
“Because Idaho and Montana are hellbent on eradicating wolves from their states, these animals desperately need federal protection now,” said Andrea Zaccardi, the centers’ carnivore conservation legal director. “The Fish and Wildlife Service can’t stand idly by while these states let hunters and trappers kill hundreds of wolves every year.”
According to the centers’ release, Idaho law now allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves, lets hunters and trappers kill an unlimited number of wolves, and permits year-round trapping on private land. It also allows hunters and trappers to kill wolves using hounds or by chasing them down with all-terrain vehicles.
In Montana wolf-hunters can now use night-vision scopes and spotlights on private land, snares on public and private land, and bait to lure wolves across the state. A single hunter can now purchase up to 10 wolf-hunting licenses, and trappers have a bag limit of 10 wolves; a person who has both hunting and trapping tags can thus kill 20. Montana’s new laws also extend the wolf-trapping season by four weeks and approve a bounty program to reimburse hunters and trappers for costs associated with killing wolves.
Tuesday’s lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Montana. The suit asks that the court set a binding date by which the service must issue its finding on the need to protect gray wolves in the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, fall wolf-hunting seasons will be underway soon, with the opening of trapping season following shortly thereafter.
