Cody man Ryan Eskeli was sentenced to 7-9 years in prison last Thursday as part of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving and downloading child pornography.
Park County 5th District Court Judge Bill Simpson said due to the severity of the crime he was agreeing to the plea deal reluctantly.
“I will tell you that I have some reservations about accepting it, because this particular crime is absolutely horrendous,” he said. “This form of pornography is everywhere in the world and with the World Wide Web, it’s in every country. Men and women of all walks of life are engaged in it. And it’s a sickening, sickening exercise. And it destroys the most vulnerable and the ones who need the protection the most in our society. So I do not take it lightly.”
The plea deal includes 148 days of credit for time served in the Park County Detention Center since he was arrested Dec. 2, 2021.
Eskeli made a statement expressing sorrow for what he had done.
“I would like to apologize to the courts, to my friends, my parents and especially my wife for my actions that brought me here today,” he said. “I had an addiction to pornography the last few years and it led me to a place where I viewed child pornography and I know how wrong it is and I regret the choices that I made at the time.
“I never had any actual thoughts or made any actions to an actual person. I had no intention of ever causing any harm to any child.”
Simpson initially levied a $10,000 fine on one count due, he said, to the seriousness of the crime, but he released Eskeli from the fine after Park County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield asked for it to be removed, saying it would punish the family more than Eskeli. He said when Eskeli was released from prison he would be registered as a sex offender. Hatfield said his being that and a felon would make it hard to get jobs. Simpson agreed, saying his family were victims of the crime as well.
As part of the plea agreement, Eskeli admitted to receiving and downloading child pornography onto his computer on three separate occasions, with each charge carrying a 7-9 year prison sentence. Those sentences will be concurrent. The plea deal also stipulated neither Eskeli nor the court would be able to ask for a reduction in his sentence.
Hatfield said despite attempts from state investigators, none of the minors in the videos could be identified and therefore Eskeli’s sentence came with no restitution.
Simpson, however, reiterated that just because victims couldn’t be identified, it was not a victimless crime.
“The fact that a child may not have been physically exploited is little solace,” Simpson told Eskeli, “because children are exploited every time this information is accessed and downloaded through whatever channels or websites. Much of this information, if it finds its way to a child and they realize as an adult that they’ve been exploited in this manner, leads to a whole history of mental illness, suicide, the list is endless. The pain is continuous.
“Don’t ever think for a minute, Mr. Eskeli, that this is a victimless crime. It isn’t.”
After an investigation into online behavior that began in 2020, DCI was granted a search warrant by Simpson for Eskeli’s home on Shoshone Trail North on Dec. 1, 2021.
On Dec. 2, that warrant was executed and Eskeli was arrested and taken into custody.
Eskeli told agents he looked at child porn for the first time about 4-5 years ago. Although he said he preferred viewing adult pornography, he admitted he had been struggling with viewing child porn off and on for several years.
“Eskeli would stop viewing child pornography for periods of time, but eventually Eskeli would begin viewing it and distributing it again,” a DCI agent wrote in the affidavit.
Eskeli said he received and distributed child porn in group messages and private chats on an app while at home and work. He said some of the children depicted were as young as around 5-6 years old. Eskeli said his wife had no idea he was engaging in this behavior.
