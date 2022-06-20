Anyone driving past the Cody High School’s Spike Vannoy Field last week may have noticed huge rolls of used turf taking up a whole lot of space as crews prepared to lay down the new artificial field.
There were 87 rolls in all, about 15 x 80 feet and weighing about 2,500 pounds.
What do you do with that?
The school district’s board of trustees were adamant that it not end up in the landfill.
“FieldTurf recommended we just give it away instead of selling it because of liability issues,” activities director Tony Hult said. “So we just decided to give it away and ask for any donations.”
The school put the word out on its website and Facebook, offering the free rolls to whoever can bring a trailer and haul it away.
The maintenance department would load them on the trailers.
“People had been calling and asking what we were going to do with the old turf,” Hult said. “It sounded like people wanted some big batches.”
People and trailers showed up in droves to haul away a little piece of CHS history, with each individual having their own creative way of using the turf.
Patience paid off for Kendra Morris. She was last in a long line to get a roll of turf for her new nursery that is just starting to blossom, Pollen Landscapes.
Those waiting at the end of the line were told they might not get a roll at all. Some left all together which gave Morris, holding last number of those that were handed out, No. 41, the final opportunity to grab some turf.
“It can get muddy in between the rows of plants,” Morris said. “I can lay this down and I think it will keep things a lot cleaner for us and our customers. I am glad I waited the line out.”
The school had planned on offering the rolls from Monday through Thursday, but it turned out they didn’t need that long.
“We didn’t know how long it was going to take, but 87 rolls were gone on Monday,” Hult said. “They went fast. It will be interesting to see what people end up doing with it.”
Some was set aside for the softball batting cages.
A local church was happy to take multiple rolls to use as a field for their youth programs.
“There was a long line of people there early to get this stuff,” Absaroka Bay RV owner Ira Fellows said. “There were people that showed up with belly dumps that loaded up on it.”
Fellows has ordered special spray paint to cover the marker lines on the turf, and has friends and family who have some creative ideas of what to do with the artificial grass.
“This is kind of an experiment for me,” Fellows said. “I’m going to lay some down in between a couple of campsites and see how it works out.”
Hult said he and the school board were happy they could do something unique for Cody.
“Our athletic and activities department are such a major part of the community, and our community has helped us in so many ways. It was nice to just give something away like that,” Hult said. “We heard when Riverton got rid of their old turf, people from Cody went all the way down there to get some.”
FieldTurf USA will be laying down the new surface when the weather and time are right.
Powell High School is in the early stages of replacing its old turf as well, and another opportunity may come up in the next couple of years for people to have access to more turf depending on what the Powell school district decides to do with the old carpet.
“We had people from Powell calling us about our old turf, so there is demand for this stuff,” Hult said. “But this new field is going to be beautiful. Things have gotten so much better in the last 12 years since we put this field in. It’s really exciting.”
