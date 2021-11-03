The Park County Sheriff’s Office and their attorneys have made a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against its department for the handling of a 2017 detainment on the North Fork Highway, saying the authorities are entitled to qualified immunity for their actions.
Missouri residents Brett and Genalyn Hemry were put into custody for nearly an hour that summer after leaving Yellowstone National Park, when authorities confused Brett Hemry’s identity for Gerald Bullinger, a man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Idaho.
The defense, represented by Acting United States Attorney Robert Murray and Assistant U.S. attorneys Jeremy Gross and Levi Martin, has argued the National Park rangers acted lawfully in their felony vehicle stop and had good reason to suspect Bullinger was in the car.
The lawsuit seeking more than $75,000 for emotional damages as a result of alleged civil rights violations was filed in federal civil court against Park County Sheriff deputies Brett Tillery and Rob Cooke and National Park Service rangers Bradley Ross and Mehran Azizian. Hemry has said the authorities used excessive force, unlawfully arrested and imprisoned them, failed to intervene in unconstitutional actions made by other law enforcement officials.
The motion to dismiss that was submitted on Sept. 28 goes into detail about how the Hemrys were misidentified.
The defendants responded against this.
The morning of July 20, 2017, a Park employee said they had spoken with Bullinger at the East Entrance of Yellowstone and said he was traveling in a white Toyota. Around this time authorities had been searching for Bullinger for about a week and he was believed to be in the Yellowstone area.
A car belonging to one of the deceased murder victims was found parked in a remote campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest outside Jackson shortly before the Hemry incident. According to court documents, Bullinger is believed to have died by suicide or succumbed to the elements.
Around 9:11 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office was contacted and informed the East Entrance would be shut down to search vehicles and they should be on the lookout for the white Toyota. Tillery was dispatched two minutes later. The license plate was identified on this vehicle but no red flags were raised in that it belonged to a Missouri resident, not Bullinger or the victims.
After leaving the Park, Hemry noticed he was being followed closely by NPS rangers. When put into custody at the Newton Creek Campground at 10:08 a.m., the family had rifles and shotguns pointed at them.
“Although Mr. Hemry turned out not to be Mr. Bullinger, the State Defendants had at least arguable probable cause to arrest and temporarily detain, even if the basis for the arrest later turned out to be mistaken,” the filing said.
Tillery arrived on the scene at 10:21 a.m., and Cooke at 10:30 a.m.
Hemry and his wife were ordered to exit the vehicle and walk backwards to an unnamed officer, who had them kneel on the ground and then handcuffed them. It was at this point Hemry was allowed to display his identification and prove he was not Bullinger. Hemry has argued he shares no resemblance with Bullinger.
The family was told they were allowed to leave around 44 minutes after it started.
“Second-guessing their conduct now, with the benefit of hindsight, fails to satisfy the heavy burden plaintiffs have with respect to qualified immunity,” the filing said. “The policy behind qualified immunity is extremely important in a case like this; subjecting individual officers to litigation, let alone imposing liability upon them, based on a reasonable mistake of fact would surely deter officers from investigating similar reports in the future.”
Hemry responded to the motion to dismiss, asking that the court deny it because the parties are taking conflicting positions on the underlying facts and the probable cause used to justify the arrest.
Four days after the incident occurred, Hemry submitted a complaint to the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior, which led to an NPS investigation of the event.
A formal records request Hemry made for all information on the stop, came back heavily redacted.
“The … report, as the court will note, is so redacted as to be useless, however, it does include such things as photographs of Forest Service personnel holding the Hemry family at gunpoint,” Hemry’s Cheyenne attorney Robert Moxley said. “The “John Doe” defendants are not “placeholders” but rather Park Service employees whose identity has been concealed.”
In this report, a transcript from a conversation Hemry had with Special Agent John Evans about the incident was submitted. It was revealed in this conversation Hemry noticed an officer move up to his car and point a gun at them when leaving the East Entrance, but kept driving because it was “none of my business.”
Hemry said one law enforcement officer arrived in “SWAT gear” and pointed a “military style weapon” at his family.
He also admitted apologies had been made to his family after the encounter, a fact he previously denied, but complained the apologies were insincere.
“I was told ‘that’s how we do things around here,’” Hemry said during a Monday phone interview with the Enterprise.
Hemry criticized the fact that after removing him and his wife from the car, authorities still suspected Bullinger was in the back of the vehicle, thus leaving his 7-year-old daughter for an extended period of time alone with the suspected mass murderer.
“That’s child endangerment,” he said.
It was also revealed in the report that a Park visitor had suspected Hemry was Bullinger and made contact with him when he asked for assistance jumping his dead car battery.
Evans said the Park would investigate the incident and there were rangers involved that were no longer with the Park Service less than two months after it occurred.
Hemry said the reason it took so long to file the case was because this was how long it took to work through the legal processes and find an attorney that would take the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.