Next month people will have another chance to provide input on what solutions they would like to see to provide for pedestrian crossings on Big Horn Avenue.
At a city council meeting last week, public works director Phillip Bowman said the city’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee leading oversight of the WYDOT study of the corridor plans to have a public meeting in early April with the project consultant.
He said committee members would be working this month to determine what exactly they want to ask the public as well as prepare ways for people to comment in person and online.
Late last week, Mayor Matt Hall reiterated his hope that, while the study is expected to take 18 months, WYDOT and the committee will determine interim solutions, especially in regards to having a safe way for students to cross Big Horn to Cody Middle School.
“I think there will probably be some pretty immediate things that they could put up and that will probably slow things down a little bit,” he said. “It’ll at least give a safe area to cross.”
In the long term, Hall said because WYDOT had nearly enough warrants to put a stoplight at Blackburn the last time they studied the situation, they should have enough reasons to do so this time. A streetlight at Blackburn would make WYDOT more likely to approve a crosswalk at Pioneer or Roberts.
Hall said the city is helping to facilitate the pedestrian route from the still-growing Trailhead subdivision and areas around it to the middle school by working on creating a pathway along Roberts Street. That may also be a more near-term fix to the longer-term goal of full curb and gutters along the street.
The Big Horn Avenue corridor is changing and growing. Many solutions may be years down the road and some interim solutions closer, but for Hall the good news is that the process is in motion.
“Now that (WYDOT has) got the consultant identified and they’re working on it, hopefully we’re going to get some traction and get something done,” Hall said. “They’re doing the whole thoroughfare and so I think they’re taking into account what kind of growth we’re having.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.