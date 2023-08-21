By JENNIFER BURDEN
Park County School District 6 will start the 2023-24 year this week fully staffed, with around 2,050 students and with a focus on 100% attendance throughout the school year.
“Within our ranks, we are proud to have exceptional educators and staff who possess an unyielding dedication to nurturing our scholars and equipping them for the challenges of tomorrow” said Vernon Orndorff, PCSD 6 superintendent. “Emphasizing our commitment, we have set a district-wide attendance objective of 100% for the entirety of the academic year. We firmly understand that regular school attendance stands as a pivotal factor in ensuring our scholars’ triumphs in academic accomplishments.”
Orndorff said attendance rates post-COVID are much lower across the nation when compared to previous years. District wide, Park County School District 6’s attendance has dropped slightly since Covid.
For the 2017-18 school year, attendance was 95.65% and 95% the following year. In 2021-22, that dropped to 94.30%, then 92.29% in 2021-22 and 92.76% in 2022-23.
“After looking at this data, I would believe the pandemic had an impact on attendance in schools nationwide,” he said. “I believe it is a mindset or a shift in behaviors because of the many changes during those times. PCSD 6’s focus on attendance is an opportunity to support our scholars and communicate the importance of attending school. We know that in-person learning is essential for academic achievement.”
Orndorff said in a letter to parents that consistent attendance directly correlates with academic success. Beyond that, he said, attendance helps boost social development, establishes a routine and reduces achievement gaps.
“Scholars who miss school frequently are at a higher risk of falling behind academically, which can perpetuate inequalities,” he said. “Ensuring that all scholars have equal access to quality education requires addressing attendance challenges.”
Orndorff encourages parents and the community to implement and support initiatives that promote regular attendance, like parent education programs, early intervention strategies, recognition for improved attendance and collaboration among schools, families and community organizations.
Beyond attendance, Orndorff said the district will continue to focus on safety, security, academic achievement and innovative and engaging real-world experiences.
Orndorff said the district also looks forward to growing partnerships with business leaders and expanding the “Classroom to Careers” initiative.
Classroom to Careers is a partnership between the district and local businesses and organizations that aims to provide students with hands-on experience, bridging the gap between education and real-world application.
“Partnering with our business leaders provides our scholars, at every grade level, with opportunities to explore potential career paths and gain hands-on experience in multiple career pathways,” Orndorff said earlier this summer.
The program is tailored to provide students with immersive learning experiences, both inside and outside the classroom. By working closely with industry experts and professionals, students gain insights into various industries. They will also learn job placement skills.
The district will start the new year with four new teachers, a significant decline from the 21 teaching vacancies the previous year. The only open positions right now, he said, is a crossing guard position on Big Horn Avenue.
The district has a new director of transportation this year, Jim Pehringer. Orndorff said Pehringer brings a lot of experience working with federal and state officials.
“We are looking forward to his leadership,” Orndorff said. “We are so fortunate to be fully staffed in transportation, but we are always looking for outstanding individuals to join our transportation department as bus drivers.”
Despite the rising cost of food, Orndorff said there will not be a change in pricing for the nutrition program.
“I’m eagerly anticipating working alongside this incredible team of skilled educators, staff, scholars, parents and our fantastic community once again” Orndorff said. “The privilege of contributing to something larger than my own self is truly an honor. I’m committed to putting in a 100% commitment to repay our school district for all the support they provided me during my initial year in PCSD 6.”
