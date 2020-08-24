With just hours remaining before the filing deadline hits for the nonpartisan races in the area, several races have become contested.
Open seats on the Cody School Board are now contested. Joining the race to run the school district with Ryan Brown, Krista Despain and Sheri Schutzman are Tim Lasseter, who ran for the board two years ago, and Tom Keegan, the current board clerk.
While Jenni Rosencranse and John McCue already said they would not run again, Stefanie Bell, the longtime Cody School Board member whose recent bid for State Senate came up short, has not said definitively whether she would defend her spot.
The race for a new Cody-area member to join the Board of Trustees at Northwest College is now contested, with Tara Kuipers and Richard Jones joining Bob Newsome in a fight for two seats on the board.
Kevin Cooley has joined Angela Johnson in an attempt to defend their seats on the Meeteetse School Board. One seat still remains open on that board.
In Meeteetse Fire District No. 3, the race for director is now contested, with Brodie Bennett and Bruce Holmes both filing for the seat.
The Meeteetse Cemetery District now also has some who have filed for a position on their board, with the three filing, Ronee Hogg, Scott Jason Coale and Brodie Bennett, filling the three available seats.
In the conservation districts, Meeteetse District No. 1 has seen Matt Burkhart file for an open seat, while Cody District No. 1 appears for now that it will be filled by Richard Jones. Both of those races are, for now, uncontested.
Candidates have until the clerk’s office closes Tuesday night to file.
