Gathering limits tighten next week for the first time since the summer with Gov. Mark Gordon’s new public health orders slated to go into effect Tuesday.
The changes, in effect through Dec. 15, overrule a planned loosening in the amount of spectators allowed at winter sporting events.
Indoor events are limited to no more than 25% of venue capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Outdoor events are limited in size to no more than 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 250 people
“All exceptions to the gathering limits in Order 2 approved previously by the State Health Officer are revoked,” said Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health Officer. “In Park County, this includes the exception allowing larger numbers of spectators at indoor school sporting events in Cody and Powell.”
In addition to those changes, group exercise classes are limited to 25 people and gatherings of more than 25 people in a confined space are prohibited.
Faith-based gatherings are exempt. Church services, funeral homes, parades and other specified businesses are some of the other exemptions to the gathering limits listed in the new orders.
“These measures are intended to assist our healthcare system in meeting unprecedented demands for services, assure that in-classroom education can continue, and importantly keep Wyoming’s people working and her businesses open,” Gordon said. “We have reached out extensively to our business community across the state and will continue to do so. We heard a clear message from them that they want to work cooperatively to ensure our economy, workforce and general public are healthy.”
There have been 1,026 cases of COVID-19 in Park County since the pandemic began, according to Wyoming Department of Health, with 699 of those having recovered.
(2) comments
In light of the mask mandate from Dr. Billins his comment about our healthcare systems, as well as these most recent edicts from the governor, let's have some facts.
This is all official data just updated. Bottom line is Park County is in very good shape!!! (like much of the rest of the state).
Today in ALL of Park County, there are only 7 people in the hospital due to or with Covid. That is lower than yesterday, than last week, the week before, or in October.
Further, every ventilator in the County is available. Every single one.
Almost every ICU bed is available.
Not only are we in Park County not in crisis mode that would necessitate a mask mandate, we are doing well.
It would be nice if Dr. Billins explained his actions in light of these facts.
Cases, cases, cases. That's all you media ever report. How about focus on hospitalizations, ages and deaths...the real stats that matter. Dig a little deeper, Enterprise and you can be light years better than the national and regional news, ok?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.