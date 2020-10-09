A 3-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back Friday morning after falling into a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.
The incident occurred near the Fountain Freight Road, near Midway Geyser Basin at about 11:39 a.m. The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature.
Due to the injuries, the child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.
This is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020. In May a visitor (who illegally entered the Park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.
In September 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin.
