Wyoming didn’t escape the nationwide meat shortage. As the plants of meatpacking giants like Tyson and JBS were shuttered due to the coronavirus, meat production in the U.S. ground ever more slowly, dipping by 40%, according to the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association.
Even as the processing power went down, meat prices went up – but farmers haven’t reaped the rewards.
“We saw the price that the major packers were receiving skyrocket way up by 20% or more,” said Jim Magagna, the executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. “At the same time, the price that they were paying for live cattle to process saw a significant decline.”
There are four major processors in the U.S. – Tyson Foods, JBS USA Holdings, Smithfield Foods and Cargill.
“We were really at their mercy, maybe more than we had realized,” Magagna said.
He said that spawned a movement in the industry to demand more pricing transparency so farmers know more about the price they are getting for their cattle.
The pork industry has also suffered, perhaps more than the beef industry. While a cow can be kept roughly at a certain weight by changing its feed, pigs will keep growing. When they become too big, many processing plants will no longer take them. So, rather than continue feeding the animals, many farmers are opting to euthanize them instead.
Economist Steve Meyer has been working with the National Pork Producers Council and said July 20 more than a million hogs had been euthanized or donated so far. While many processing plants are back to normal or near-normal capacity, any future shutdowns will cause even more pigs to be euthanized.
Avoiding problems like this with the meat supply chain in Wyoming in the future starts with having more places to slaughter and process animals, Magagna said.
Local effects
Born out of this shortage was a resurgence in the use of local butchers, something Wyoming has precious few of. A study published by the Wyoming Business Council identified just 43 beef processors in the state.
There are no major meat processing plants in Wyoming.
A low number of processors and facilities capable of slaughtering animals and an increased demand for locally grown food has meant that wait times for meat have gotten longer.
“Slaughtering facilities in the region, not just in Wyoming, have a wait of six to nine months,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Orbis Advantage and one of the authors of the beef study.
That long wait will lower the quality of the meat, she said.
The wait times are so long at the local processors that the Park County Fair had to look to neighboring Idaho to make sure the animals sold at the livestock auction can be processed in a reasonable time.
The livestock will have to make the more than four-hour journey to St. Anthony to be processed by Matt’s Custom Meats.
Matt’s only does custom processing, meaning they process animals already owned by someone else and sell directly to the consumer and do not have a meat counter. The demand at that store has been way up, too.
“We’ve done 1,200 pigs in the last two and a half months,” said owner Matt Froehlich. “Usually, we do about 200.”
Froehlich is booking out into February, three months further out than usual this time of year. His shop has been working at maximum capacity for months, and he said that’s due to the pandemic.
“The big plants in the Midwest got shut down due to COVID,” Froehlich said. “Farmers in the Midwest couldn’t sell [their livestock], so people have been getting animals for pennies on the dollar and bringing them to us.”
Local processors have seen a boom in their business as grocery stores have at times limited purchases and lacked large quantities in their meat departments. 307 Processing & Sausage in Byron is booked through March for processing.
“We usually don’t start booking until hunting season,” said owner John Butler. “It really hasn’t slowed down at all. Usually, February, March, April, those are slower months.”
Butler has hired on more help at 307 because of the high demand and thinks that helped. He thinks the increased demand is related to the pandemic, noting that it’s cheaper to buy half of a beef than it is to buy it at the store.
“We’re having a little trouble keeping up,” said Butler. “We’re trying to get things cut as fast as we can, just trying to get caught up.”
