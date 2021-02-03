Cody City Council members Tuesday took another step toward streamlining some of the Planning and Zoning review processes.
An ordinance passed unanimously on second reading that amends city code to empower staff authority to make decisions formerly reserved for the Planning and Zoning Board in some circumstances, such as a site plan with no big issues.
These changes came about after former city council member Landon Greer raised the issue late last year when he suggested changing the development process and what the P&Z Board considers.
In explaining the ordinance, city planner Todd Stowell wrote that it would reduce review times and allow a more efficient use of the staff’s and P&Z Board’s time to have staff handle some of the simpler and more straightforward applications that are now reviewed by the board.
Requests that, if simple, could be done by staff include:
• Exterior renovations to existing structures, placement of new accessory buildings and additions to existing structures of up to 20% of the gross floor area of the structure, when the land use is classified as a permitted and the structure is not a commercial building in the downtown architectural district.
• Minor modifications to components of a previously approved site plan (including landscape plan) due to either exterior renovations or independently if no building is being placed or expanded.
• Construction of residences in commercial and light-industrial zoning districts, but not including new mobile home parks or mixed-use buildings.
• Downtown sign district applications only requiring board evaluation pursuant to City of Cody Code section 9-2-2.
Nothing prevents the city planner from forwarding an application to the board for review due to a need to interpret or resolve a question as to whether a provision of the city code is met.
Stowell had previously told both city council and P&Z he would not hesitate to send any application with a major issue to the board to resolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.