Cody area hunters could have a few different options regarding big game hunting this fall, from a chance to hunt a larger variety of bucks in the upper Shoshone herd to a new mountain goat license to try and keep them from moving south into bighorn sheep areas.
Cody Region Game and Fish wildlife biologists and game wardens gave presentations and answered questions via Zoom on March 26 as part of a season-setting process for big game.
The department wrapped up its public comment process last Friday and is now finalizing plans.
During the Cody region meeting staff talked about growth in some herds and issues with others, as well as plans to use management to improve the situation.
For mule deer areas 110-115, biologist Tony Mong said the plan is to drop the four-point requirement put in place in 2018 so that there isn’t a dearth of four-point bucks in the herd.
“We’re not focusing on those animals we want to get older, and not forcing people to shoot a four pointer,” he said. “You’re not impacting a single age class as much. As we do this, we should see more bucks get to this age.”
Staff also reported a good bighorn sheep population, although there was a worry with how many lambs were lost in a mild winter.
“Overall we’re very happy with the survey, with seeing over 3,000 sheep both times, Mong said. He said that puts them at the largest herd of bighorn sheep in the Lower 48.
To protect sheep in the Absarokas, staff added a new license for people to shoot mountain goats that have wandered into the North Fork drainage from the Beartooths.
“We want to focus attention in hunt area 3,” Mong said. “We’ve seen a shift into the North Fork drainage, which is concerning because it’s a pretty easy walk into bighorn sheep area 3, and we’re trying to maintain no goats there, no conflict between the two.
“So we’re focusing attention on goats moving into the drainage ... We’re looking for rugged individuals who like a challenge, want to draw that license.”
