Park County’s COVID-19 rate remains in the 30s – it was 33 Tuesday – far below the hundreds of active cases from the late fall, but not all signs are positive.
An older adult Park County woman died late last month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Also, early in the week Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Powell’s sewage rate was trending in the wrong direction.
While Cody’s rate of the virus found in sewage is down to 2.7%, Powell’s is up to 3.7%. Powell is also recording nearly double the number of active cases as Cody.
