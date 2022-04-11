Harriet Hageman is running on, as much as anything, accountability.
She spoke about her accountability to Wyoming voters and a variety of other topics at three Saturday town hall meeting in Meeteetse, Powell and Cody. There were more than 40 people in Meeteetse and more than 50 in Cody and Powell.
“I’ve really got a dog in this hunt,” she said. “I’m from Wyoming. My family’s from Wyoming … Wyoming is my passion. The way that I put it is that when Wyoming prospers, my family prospers. But when Wyoming suffers, my family suffers.
“You need to have somebody who represents you who feels that way about this state, because then you know that you can count on them to be accountable to you to do what is going to always be in the best interest of Wyoming.”
After a question about who she would be accountable to by a member of the afternoon crowd at the Powell Church of Christ, where nearly 50 people sat in pews to hear her speak, she said actions speak louder than words. And as evidence of her accountability, she mentioned the roughly 18,000 miles she’s already driven across the state to hold town halls to hear from residents. As evidence, the majority of her events have been devoted to answering questions.
Prior to the meeting she said she expected good support from Park County.
“Absolutely,” she said. “There are good conservatives up here. And I think that I relate well to the people who live here. Because it’s kind of my background, working on the water, the natural resource issues, and I represented Park County for quite a few years on the wolf coalition.”
After 15 years in the courts, Hageman, a Constitutional attorney, helped the state in winning state management of grey wolves in the Yellowstone region. She said the decision has resulted in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana being able to continue to manage wolves locally despite many other states’ wolves recently being returned to the Endangered Species Act.
Hageman also spoke about the work she has done at the local level for the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline in Park County.
In Powell, she also spoke about the importance of small government empowering both local, state and the U.S. legislators to do more, as they are accountable to the local residents, as opposed to unelected bureaucrats, who she said have gained more power as Congress has given up its power.
When asked, Hageman said she was opposed to term limits as it would weaken the legislative branch, which she said is the only branch that should be making laws.
She took questions from people very unhappy with Rep. Liz Cheney and who said they were looking for someone who would represent them and listen to them. So Hageman used most of the hour and a half time to listen to and respond to questions from the audience, ranging from people strongly in support of her to a registered Democrat.
If she were elected and sent to Washington, she said her first bill would be to ensure the country uses American energy. The second? She would propose putting Washington’s “unelected bureaucrats” under control of congress, which would get to vote on whether to allow rules that can have big impacts to proceed. She even got questions on dispelling rumors, such as former President Donald Trump had gone back on his endorsement. She said, in fact, he not only still endorsed her, but she had just received a message from him the day before.
Hageman distanced herself from Cheney who, she said, was really at home in Virginia as Cheney grew up in large part in the Washington, D.C., area, while her father Dick Cheney was Vice President. Hageman spoke about being a fourth-generation Wyomingite growing up in Goshen County and then her work after going to school at Fort Laramie, Casper College and the University of Wyoming to defend businesses in the state of Wyoming against federal overreach, she said.
She lives in Cheyenne with her husband and is currently working as an attorney in addition to campaigning as part of a pro bono law firm in Washington, D.C., fighting against what she called the excesses of current federal government.
Hageman connected the building of the Buffalo Bill Dam with the work she and like-minded representatives she expects to join next year can do to, as she said, fix the country and roll back 40 years of bad policies. As with the workers who built the then Shoshone Dam, which led to irrigation and thriving agriculture in the Big Horn Basin, the work was being done not for immediate gratification, but for their descendants.
Now, she said, she wants future generations to have the same freedoms she had growing up on ranch near Fort Laramie.
“In our country we have that freedom. It is innate in us. It’s one of our natural rights,” she said. “And I want to make sure that we leave that for the next generation when we talk about long-term planning, whether it’s hard infrastructure like we see up here, we’re making sure that we adhere to our Constitution and make sure that we are protecting the civil liberties and the constitutional rights of these young people in the room.”
