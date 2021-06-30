Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the state will use up to $6.5 million in CARES Act funding to expand capacity at state parks and historic sites throughout Wyoming. The governor’s office says this will increase opportunities to spend time outside in the state, boost tourism and address overcrowding caused by COVID-19.
The funds will 18% more overnight camping capacity to visitors and the traveling public, reflecting a significant increase in demand the state parks saw in 2020. A portion of the funds will also be used to expand day-use amenities such as additional day use areas, picnic shelters, and parking. State parks saw a 36% increase in visitation in 2020, which translated to more than 1.4 million additional visitors, exceeding capacity limits at most sites.
“Expanding outdoor recreation opportunities will benefit the state, and will provide an immediate return on investment,” Gordon said. “The public appreciated the fact that our parks remained open last year, providing a healthy option to relieve the stress of the pandemic. Strengthening our state park system is important to Wyoming’s long-term economic health as well.”
State parks produce an annual economic impact of approximately $1.5 billion, according to an economic impact study from the University of Wyoming. The state is expecting last year’s increase in visitation to continue in 2021, based on this season’s campsite reservation bookings. State parks director Darin Westby emphasized the additional campsites and day-use expansion amenities will be added quickly on to their system to provide additional opportunities to visitors this summer. These facilities may initially be temporary, but will continue to be improved as additional funds become available.
“As Wyoming continues to be a top outdoor destination for tourists, we are seeing campsites, lodging and other amenities nearly booked for the summer, especially throughout state parks,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “This is a great opportunity to meet summer travel demand while continuing to offer visitors and residents alike a memorable outdoor adventure.”
