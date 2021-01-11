December marked a changing of the guard for the No. 2 position at the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Thomas C. Ehlers Jr. retired in mid-December and has since been replaced by Undersheriff Andy Varian.
In announcing Ehlers’ retirement, Sheriff Scott Steward said after a little over four decades of service, Undersheriff Ehlers has proven himself as an invaluable law enforcement officer across many agencies.
“Ehlers joined the Park County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 and has served in many capacities,” Steward said. “He has established himself as an exceptional undersheriff who could be counted on no matter the circumstance. We will definitely miss him.”
In 1978, Ehlers began his law enforcement journey by attending the University of Nebraska, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He also served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1979-1986, all but one of those years he served as a military police officer.
In 1981, he obtained his law enforcement certification and became a uniformed police officer for the City of Lincoln, Neb., police department. With a population of 193,408 people, this was no small task.
In 1992, Ehlers relocated to Cody and was hired by the U.S. Forest Service for the summer. After the end of this temporary position he was able to begin working for the State of Wyoming in the Probation and Parole Division, all the while maintaining contact with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, as even then he knew this is where he wanted to be. He even applied for a position as a communications officer.
Finally, in 1993 he began his career with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, starting as a detention deputy. Ehlers has also served as patrol deputy, patrol sergeant and has always been there to assist dispatchers when needed.
It was 2005 when Steward was named sheriff, leaving the position of undersheriff in need of a candidate.
“I needed someone that had integrity, knew the job, and above all would be honest and give it to me straight no matter what, and there was one man that fit that description, Thomas C. Ehlers Jr.,” Steward said.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office wishes Undersheriff Ehlers luck in his future endeavors and is thankful for his service to this department and to this community.
