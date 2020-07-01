Thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall have been the predominant weather patterns for the last few days. Local rivers and streams have filled to near, or in some cases over, capacity.
Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation released several thousand cubic feet of water from the Buffalo Bill Dam due to the reservoir’s being at full capacity. The increased water in the Shoshone River was 8,000 cubic feet per second.
Tuesday morning the Bureau of Reclamation ordered a decrease starting at 10 a.m., reducing the flow to 7,500 CFS and then at 11:00 A.M. reducing it to 7,000 CFS. This level of release will be maintained until further notice.
This increase does not take into account the rainfall the area received, this will put the Shoshone River at near capacity for some time.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward and Director of the Division of Homeland Security Jack Tatum remind everyone to please be incredibly cautious while near rivers and streams. This water level is not a normal level for this time of year. Be aware that riverbanks may have destabilized as a result of the increased water flow and water height. Also, watch out for livestock, pets and any equipment in low lying areas. Be cautious with recreational activities for the immediate future until water levels have reached a normal level.
In addition, report any flooding concerns to the Park County Sheriff’s Office or the Division of Homeland Security.
