The hole left by the departure of Nada Larsen from Northwest College’s Board of Trustees has been filled. Lawrence Todd will assume the Meeteetse seat on the board following Larsen’s move to Cody later this month.
Todd has long lived in the Meeteetse area and has a history with NWC. He taught there as an adjunct professor 2008-2012.
His history in academia extends beyond NWC. He received his doctorate in anthropology from the University of New Mexico and is a professor emeritus at Colorado State University.
He serves as a research associate for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and is working on two projects, both related to the National Science Foundation.
Todd will serve the remainder of Larsen’s term, which lasts until November.
